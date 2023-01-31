ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets

The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised. Via Talkin’ […] The post Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on Warriors dropping the ball vs. Timberwolves

The Wednesday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves had the makings of a signature Stephen Curry flamethrower game. The twist in that script came towards the end, when the Golden State Warriors couldn’t hold on to their double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and lost in overtime, 119-114. Stephen Curry had 21 points in the first […] The post Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on Warriors dropping the ball vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023

Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. And, of course, he’s the current owner […] The post Michael Jordan’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ hate from Skip Bayless reaches level of senility

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 129-123, Tuesday. LeBron James led all Lakers scorers with 28 points, including a number of clutch baskets to help solidify the win. Any rational basketball fan who watched this game came away thinking to themselves how amazing James is, especially considering he has been doing this for two decades.
Kyrie Irving requests trade, gives Nets ultimatum

Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. Irving reportedly wants a trade to come to fruition ahead of the February 9th trade deadline. He reportedly plans to leave in free agency during the offseason if no deal is made. Irving posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter prior to the […] The post Kyrie Irving requests trade, gives Nets ultimatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request

Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 11th in a packed Western Conference, sitting a half game below .500 at 25-26. Despite that disappointing record after a surprisingly strong start to 2022-23, though, the Blazers look like buyers leading up to the trade deadline, hoping it’s not too late to capitalize on another stellar season from […] The post Blazers emerge as ‘strong suitor’ for popular Jazz trade target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious call-out of LeBron James amid Kyrie Irving trade demand

Kyle Kuzma shared a hilarious response to LeBron James’ Kyrie Irving trade request reaction on Friday, via Kuzma’s Twitter account. “Tamper!!!” Kuzma wrote. LeBron initially posted a 2-emoji response which was seemingly in reference to Irving’s Brooklyn Nets trade request. 👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023 Irving has been linked to the Los […] The post Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious call-out of LeBron James amid Kyrie Irving trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point masterpiece results in huge MVP surge

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are surging up the Eastern standings and are right behind the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the conference. The Greek Freak put on a show Thursday night with 54 points and a huge come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Be sure to stay connected with our NBA odds series for more on betting around The Association.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, but maybe not for long after his trade request. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2023.
