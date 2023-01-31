SACO (WGME) – The Maine Turnpike is getting a new exit in Saco. Construction is underway on a new exit 35, which will connect drivers onto Route 112. The turnpike says the plan is to divert commuters from towns west of Saco, like Buxton, Hollis and Limington, because exit 36 sees so much traffic for Saco and those surrounding areas.

SACO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO