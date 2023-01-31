Read full article on original website
Maine Turnpike to add new exit in Saco
SACO (WGME) – The Maine Turnpike is getting a new exit in Saco. Construction is underway on a new exit 35, which will connect drivers onto Route 112. The turnpike says the plan is to divert commuters from towns west of Saco, like Buxton, Hollis and Limington, because exit 36 sees so much traffic for Saco and those surrounding areas.
South Portland plans to use discarded Christmas trees to rebuild Willard Beach dunes
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- South Portland has a plan to fix the dunes damaged on Willard Beach during the pre-Christmas Eve storm. On December 23, powerful winds and high tides washed out much of the dunes at Willard. The city says it plans to stick discarded Christmas trees into what's...
Rumford Hospital to close maternity unit in March
RUMFORD (WGME) -- Expectant mothers in Rumford will soon need to travel a little further to give birth. Central Maine Healthcare announced Thursday that Rumford Hospital is closing its maternity unit at the end of March. CMH says there were a number of factors that contributed to the decision, including...
Fire at Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan ruled accidental
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire that caused significant damage to the Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan has been ruled accidental. Officials say work was being done inside the building at the time of the fire. The fire at the plant on Hathaway...
Massachusetts man in serious condition after rollover crash on I-95 in Saco
SACO (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is in serious condition after he was thrown from his pickup truck in a crash on I-95 Friday. Maine State Police says the crash happened around 1:52 p.m. in Saco. Police say the truck was traveling southbound when it hit the median and rolled...
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
New Hampshire bakery's mural is safe... for now
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- The town of Conway has reportedly agreed to temporarily back off enforcing its sign ordinance against a New Hampshire bakery, according to the Conway Daily Sun. Leavitt's Country Bakery sued the town after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. The mural...
'It was real until it wasn't:' Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations, data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more than...
Car crashes into truck hauling utility poles in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car crashed into a truck that was hauling utility poles in Portland Wednesday morning, according to police. The crash happened on Washington Ave. near Bates Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say the car hit the back of the trailer, which was making a turn. Photos from...
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
Portland roofing company collects socks for teens in need
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The simple things can mean the most during the long winter months, and that includes helping someone by donating socks. A Portland company is collecting them for teens at Preble Street. Preble Street Teen Services provides food, shelter and other services for young people experiencing homelessness. Hunter...
Maine Medical Center passes fundraising goal, raises $179 million
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center has beaten its fundraising goal, raising $179 million. MMC says the money from the multi-year fundraising campaign will be used to improve patient care and its workforce. "The funds we've raised in the campaign we're closing today really help specific areas: infrastructure, education and...
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
Mainers prepare homes ahead of dangerously cold weather
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dangerously cold temperatures this weekend already have people looking for ways to keep their home warm. It’s been about five years since Maine has seen temperatures as cold as what’s being forecast for Saturday. However, there are a few things that Mainers can do...
Despite sub-zero temperatures, New England's power grid is expected to keep up
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- As Mainers crank the heat amid sub-zero temperatures, electricity use is expected to spike. It's a similar situation across New England, which could strain the region's power grid. However, the agency responsible for the operation of that infrastructure believes it's prepared for this quick burst of cold...
Building destroyed by fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- A large fire destroyed a building in Naples late Thursday night. The fire happened at 172 Chaplins Mill Road in Naples. It's a home and a large barn. There is no word yet on any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will...
Colby College biomass plant damaged in early morning fire
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A facility at Colby College was burned when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a biomass plant at Colby in Waterville. Firefighters say smoldering wood ash ignited wood chips on a conveyer belt, which ran on three different floors.
Gov. Mills nominates York County justice to state's high court
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday. The 71-year-old has served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades. “Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to...
Preparing for the deep freeze: How to protect your home and car during cold snap
Part of staying warm during this deep freeze is taking action now. That means getting your house and your car ready. Friday and Saturday will show the coldest temperatures Maine has had in 5 years. Winds chills will become extreme. Temperatures will fall into the low single digits by mid-day...
Watercolor artist in Falmouth seeing business take off
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- A watercolor artist in Falmouth is using her talents to create everything from greeting cards, to stickers, to quilts. When Allison Chavanelle first picked up a paint brush, it just felt right. She started around 31 years old, on her grandmother's watercolor note pads. "She was an...
