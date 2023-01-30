ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb Community to Inspire City Hall Mural Design

DeKalb community members are encouraged to help inspire the design for a new City Hall mural. Two workshops are being held where the community will brainstorm on the themes that should be represented in the mosaic mural, which will be created on the south exterior wall of City Hall. Everyone is invited. The workshops will mirror one another, so participants only need to attend one.
LIBRARY TO HOST GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

Join others going through grief and loss and receive support at the DeKalb Public Library in a safe and confidential setting with the facilitation from a ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Coordinator. In this ongoing grief support group, you will have the opportunity to share your experiences with grief, receive insight from peers and the facilitator on the grieving process, and learn more about grief. This group is open to adults experiencing grief from any loss, no matter where they are on this journey.
