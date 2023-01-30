Join others going through grief and loss and receive support at the DeKalb Public Library in a safe and confidential setting with the facilitation from a ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Coordinator. In this ongoing grief support group, you will have the opportunity to share your experiences with grief, receive insight from peers and the facilitator on the grieving process, and learn more about grief. This group is open to adults experiencing grief from any loss, no matter where they are on this journey.

DEKALB, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO