Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Talk About Kanye West’s Alleged Battery Incident In Front Of Their Kids: Watch

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago

Protective mom! While guiding her kids to a vehicle, Kim Kardashian promptly shut down a photographer’s question about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s alleged battery incident with an icy response. In a video you can SEE HERE via Page Six, an unseen paparazzo can be heard asking the SKIMS maven, “Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone?” before adding something about “the paparazzi’s phone.” “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” Kim paused as she held the SUV door for North. The photographer in question then offered up an apology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pAes_0kWjdnWM00
Kim Kardashian with North and Chicago West in NYC on July 14, 2022. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews)

Kim, 42, had been attending nine-year-old daughter North West‘s basketball game, and her eldest child could be seen walking to the vehicle wearing a jersey. A child’s voice could be heard shouting with frustration as cameras flashed, “please leave!”

Kim’s rebuke comes shortly after Kanye, 45, was recorded during a tense exchange grabbing a phone and throwing it into an intersection in Southern California. “On Friday, January 27 at 4:30 pm Ventura County Sheriff’s department was called to an intersection in Thousand Oaks California,” Sergeant Jason Karol said in a statement provided to HollywoodLife on January 28. “When they arrived, they learned that Kanye ‘Ye’ West had taken a woman’s cell phone out of her hands and thrown it in the street. He was not at the scene when we arrived. Mr. West is being investigated for robbery charges. There is an ongoing investigation into this matter. Officers were provided with video footage of the incident.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYd3R_0kWjdnWM00
North and Kanye West on November 28, 2022. (SplashNews)

“If I wanna see my son at a game, y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that,” Kanye says in the video as he confronts a woman recording him with her phone. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” It’s worth noting that according to TMZ, the confrontation happened near the sports center where North and Saint, 7, play basketball. Ye’s rumored new wife, YEEZY head architectural designer Bianca Censori, was also reportedly nearby in a vehicle during the exchange in question.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

