ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kotatv.com

Rapid City opens up seasonal jobs

RAPID CITY AREA SCHOOLS AND SOUTH DAKOTA MINES ARE HOPING TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS. RAPID CITY AREA SCHOOLS AND SOUTH DAKOTA MINES ARE HOPING TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF HEALTH CARE WORKERS.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sharing the stories of little-known but significant women in South Dakota history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Hickok, General Custer, and Chief Crazy Horse are all major figures when telling the history of the Black Hills area, but there are hidden stories Joyce Jefferson is bringing to light. For Black History Month, Jefferson will be sharing the story of Betty Blair, whose family was one of the first black families to homestead in South Dakota. She will be sharing the full story at the Rapid City Public Library, but you can get a snippet by watching the interview above.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Very nice over the weekend

As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities. Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City. Business owners along Mount Rushmore Road note an increase in early morning alcohol issues.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
newscenter1.tv

Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

kota kevn forecast

As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities. Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City. Business owners along Mount Rushmore Road note an increase in early morning alcohol issues. Ranch bronc ridin’ n breakfast.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 10 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Fire Department promoting app that can save lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On January 2, millions of Americans watched as a professional football player was successfully resuscitated on the field after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Since a cardiac emergency can happen anywhere at any time, the Rapid City Fire Department is promoting an app that can help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy