NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Mayors, Potholes, and Economic Development 1/30/23

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Related
KTVL
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
yachatsnews.com
Nine Oregon legislators — including both from Lincoln County — form caucus to provide arts research and information
SALEM — Nine members of the Oregon Legislature – including two members from Lincoln County — have formed the state’s first Arts and Culture Caucus to provide research and information to other members of the Legislature. Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who coordinated the Arts and Culture...
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century. […] The post More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police
One of Oregon’s only Black state representatives was stopped twice by police while driving home from the state Capitol this week, and he says the stops highlight concerns that police profile Black Oregonians. Rep. Travis Nelson, a nurse and Democrat who represents north and northeast Portland, doesn’t dispute that Oregon State Police had cause to […] The post Black lawmaker pulled over twice in three days by Oregon State Police appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
State lawmaker pulled over twice, alleges racial profiling by Oregon State Police
An Oregon lawmaker is sharing concerns of possible racial bias after getting pulled over for a pair of traffic stops in consecutive days while leaving Salem.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
Oregon mails 5,000 taxpayers’ info to the wrong address
Tax season got off to a rocky start for the Oregon Department of Revenue, which acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the...
Oregon lawmakers consider protections for administering Narcan in schools
The push to get the overdose reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, in schools has prompted Oregon legislators to consider protections for whoever administers the life-saving drug in schools.
Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown selected for Harvard cohort
IOP said that Brown’s tenure as governor made Oregon a “safer, stronger, and a more inclusive place to live.”
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
WWEEK
Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue
STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
Comments / 5