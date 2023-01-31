Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
2news.com
Three U-Haul Box Vans A Loss at Silverada Location
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
2news.com
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
2news.com
Crews to repair roadside erosion in Douglas County
A single lane closure will take place on U.S. 395 north of Topaz Lake in Douglas County beginning Thursday, February 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through the week of Feb. 6, the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane will...
mynews4.com
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
2news.com
Residents displaced after fire at multi-unit building in Reno, scene under investigation
Reno Fire crews have knocked down a fire at a multi-unit housing building on Orange Lane. The call initially came in at 7:50 p.m. with fire stemming from one apartment on the lower level. The one person in the apartment was able to get themselves out, according to the Reno Fire Department (RFD).
2news.com
Reno City Leaders Vote to Allow The Sands to Advertise for Glow Plaza
The Reno Planning Commission voted tonight 5-1 to allow The Sand Regency Hotel and Casino to advertise for the Glow Plaza on their future sign. As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
2news.com
Pothole Repairs Underway In South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe crews are taking advantage of the clear weather to fill some potholes along the city streets. City crews are working diligently to address this issue by repairing potholes strategically.
FOX Reno
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
mynews4.com
2 men arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs, said the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Thursday night. On Sunday, January 12, 2023, LCSO deputies responded to a report of a "robbery" in Silver Springs, and the vehicle was taken from the victim by force. According to LCSO, the two men were initially identified as "Uncle Bob," and "Colt."
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old
A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
2news.com
Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash
Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
2news.com
No one injured after state police car hit multiple times due to winter conditions
Nevada State Police are reminding drivers in northern Nevada to slow down around first responders after a Highway Patrol car was hit multiple times near Lockwood Sunday morning. This morning while responding to an incident on I-80 near Lockwood, a Nevada State Trooper’s vehicle was struck while the Trooper was...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?
Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
thefallonpost.org
Legal Notices - City of Fallon
Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
FOX Reno
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
