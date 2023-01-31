ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Three U-Haul Box Vans A Loss at Silverada Location

Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
RENO, NV
2news.com

3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards

On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Crews to repair roadside erosion in Douglas County

A single lane closure will take place on U.S. 395 north of Topaz Lake in Douglas County beginning Thursday, February 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through the week of Feb. 6, the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane will...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Reno City Leaders Vote to Allow The Sands to Advertise for Glow Plaza

The Reno Planning Commission voted tonight 5-1 to allow The Sand Regency Hotel and Casino to advertise for the Glow Plaza on their future sign. As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

2 men arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs, said the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Thursday night. On Sunday, January 12, 2023, LCSO deputies responded to a report of a "robbery" in Silver Springs, and the vehicle was taken from the victim by force. According to LCSO, the two men were initially identified as "Uncle Bob," and "Colt."
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County rollover claims 22-year-old

A 22-year-old man died Jan. 29 in a rollover crash in Lyon County, according to the Nevada State Police. Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez died at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53, a NSP news release said. He was the third fatality of 2023 reported by the NSP, Highway Patrol-Northern Command West.
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: is county neglecting viewer's flooded road?

Reno, NEV — Viewer MK Lankford who lives outside of Fallon wrote in asking if Churchill County should be doing more to maintain his road which ended up getting flooded after our last storm. Lankford says there was so much water he couldn't get out of the driveway and he couldn't get his trash picked up either.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Legal Notices - City of Fallon

Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Oats Park Splash Pad and Pavilions Project will be received by the City of Fallon, the Owner, at their administrative office located at 55 W. Williams Ave., Fallon, Nevada 89406 until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.
FALLON, NV
FOX Reno

Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit

Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
RENO, NV

