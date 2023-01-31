Read full article on original website
2news.com
Three U-Haul Box Vans A Loss at Silverada Location
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
2news.com
New Traffic Signal on Vista Blvd. Activated Thursday
The City of Sparks activated a recently-installed traffic signal on Vista Blvd. on Thursday. The new light is located between Vista Del Rancho Parkway and Peppergrass Drive. The signal was installed to allow safer access to Golden Triangle Way and the Golden Triangle Development on the south side of Vista Blvd.
2news.com
Residents displaced after fire at multi-unit building in Reno, scene under investigation
Reno Fire crews have knocked down a fire at a multi-unit housing building on Orange Lane. The call initially came in at 7:50 p.m. with fire stemming from one apartment on the lower level. The one person in the apartment was able to get themselves out, according to the Reno Fire Department (RFD).
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
FOX Reno
Carson City coffee shop cleared to reopen after multiple health district violations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — After being forced to shut down in mid-January due to various health and safety violations — a popular coffee shop in downtown Carson City has been cleared to reopen for business. Comma Coffee, which sits in the heart of the capital...
2news.com
Crews to repair roadside erosion in Douglas County
A single lane closure will take place on U.S. 395 north of Topaz Lake in Douglas County beginning Thursday, February 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 through the week of Feb. 6, the roadside shoulder and one northbound truck climbing lane will...
2news.com
One Person Suffers Burns in Sparks House Fire, 3 Dogs Rescued
An investigation is underway after a house fire near Pyramid Way and McCarran Blvd. in Sparks late Thursday morning. The fire started before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Abbay Way. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home, and two people were...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police officers who saved 2 after crash nominated for award
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three Reno Police Department officers have been nominated to receive a RISE award for their rescue of two people involved in a crash in November. The award is being given out by Axon, the company who makes the department’s body cameras. On Nov. 26, Officers...
mynews4.com
2 men arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men were arrested for vehicle theft in Silver Springs, said the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) Thursday night. On Sunday, January 12, 2023, LCSO deputies responded to a report of a "robbery" in Silver Springs, and the vehicle was taken from the victim by force. According to LCSO, the two men were initially identified as "Uncle Bob," and "Colt."
2news.com
Reno City Leaders Vote to Allow The Sands to Advertise for Glow Plaza
The Reno Planning Commission voted tonight 5-1 to allow The Sand Regency Hotel and Casino to advertise for the Glow Plaza on their future sign. As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
FOX Reno
Police ask for help in search for missing Carson City woman
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman. Erica Kay Weigle was last seen by her family in Carson City on January 17 in the area of 900 East Long Street. Her family and friends told...
mynews4.com
Investigation underway after employee dies at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a Reno Sparks Visitor Authority employee died at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Monday. RSCVA president and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement the incident happened on Monday, January 30 and the employee has since died at a local hospital.
2news.com
Pothole Repairs Underway In South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe crews are taking advantage of the clear weather to fill some potholes along the city streets. City crews are working diligently to address this issue by repairing potholes strategically.
2news.com
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out on High Street in Reno
Reno firefighters are investigating what caused flames to break out at an apartment complex Monday morning. The fire happened at the Jet Apartments on High Street just before 9:30 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in between floor joints but no one was hurt. The fire impacted a unit on...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Fernley Standoff Identified
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
2news.com
Man That Shot Firearm in Fernley Neighborhood Taken Into Custody
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order has been lifted. LCSO issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows...
