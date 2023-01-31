Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff
A law enforcement officer with a Brady letter is one whom prosecutors allege has credibility issues that could affect the outcome of the criminal cases they’ve investigated. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s Brady letter is related to a misdemeanor charge he is facing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff.
Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney
A Northeast Kingdom defense attorney had sought to prevent Farzana Leyva from being sworn in to a four-year term as county prosecutor. But Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson declined to take immediate action. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney.
mynbc5.com
4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY
JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
Lawmakers consider action after county sheriffs’ scandals
“There have been a troubling number of sheriffs engaging in conduct unbecoming of the office."
newportdispatch.com
DUI after driver intentionally scrapes truck against vehicle in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 22-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested for DUI following an incident in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle operating erratically on Avenue A at around 12:10 a.m. The caller told police that the driver, identified as Andrew Baird,...
Westport man charged with fleeing police on Route 9
The driver seized the opportunity to flee the scene while the trooper looked up his information.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for violation of conditions of release in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 37-year-old man from Johnson was cited for violation of conditions of release following an incident in Cambridge last month. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at a home on Vermont Route 109. Police allege that William Bassett violated active court-ordered conditions by having...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
Barton Chronicle
Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges
NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
WCAX
Police: Shots fired at Monkton house
MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a house in Monkton was shot at multiple times. It happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Vaughn Court. Police say people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but that no one was injured. Evidence collected indicates...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after gun shots were fired at a home
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Mayor, police leadership sound off on controversial overtime contract
Burlington's Mayor Miro Weinberger is cutting back on what counts as voluntary overtime hours for city police officers after a unique contract with the city police and a condo community in the Queen City became public. "What we want is to ensure that we don't serve anyone in this community...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
newportdispatch.com
Winooski man facing charges after stealing vehicle, running from police
ESSEX — A 33-year-old man from Winooski is facing multiple charges following an incident in Essex on Thursday. Police say they located a vehicle suspected of being stolen at around 10:05 a.m. The vehicle led officers on a brief pursuit before officers terminated their efforts to stop it due...
mynbc5.com
Burlington city leaders at odds over Town Meeting Day proposal to create more police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington city leaders are raising concerns about a Town Meeting day ballot proposal that could impact how the community oversees the Burlington Police Dept. Burlington voters are being asked whether or not to approve a charter change that, if passed, would create a new, independent department...
Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’
In a press release on Tuesday night, Mayor Miro Weinberger said a police union contract to provide extra patrols at River Watch Condominiums is “not consistent” with agreed terms with the union. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols
Burlington city councilors of all political leanings are questioning the leadership of acting Police Chief Jon Murad after he allowed off-duty officers to moonlight as private security at the River Watch condo complex amid a department staffing crisis. Murad didn’t sign the contract — a lieutenant did — but Mayor...
Comments / 0