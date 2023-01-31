ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

VTDigger

Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff

A law enforcement officer with a Brady letter is one whom prosecutors allege has credibility issues that could affect the outcome of the criminal cases they’ve investigated. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s Brady letter is related to a misdemeanor charge he is facing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY

JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
WCAX

Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for violation of conditions of release in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 37-year-old man from Johnson was cited for violation of conditions of release following an incident in Cambridge last month. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at a home on Vermont Route 109. Police allege that William Bassett violated active court-ordered conditions by having...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant

BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges

NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Police: Shots fired at Monkton house

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a house in Monkton was shot at multiple times. It happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Vaughn Court. Police say people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but that no one was injured. Evidence collected indicates...
MONKTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating after gun shots were fired at a home

MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.
MONKTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Winooski man facing charges after stealing vehicle, running from police

ESSEX — A 33-year-old man from Winooski is facing multiple charges following an incident in Essex on Thursday. Police say they located a vehicle suspected of being stolen at around 10:05 a.m. The vehicle led officers on a brief pursuit before officers terminated their efforts to stop it due...
WINOOSKI, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury

WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
WOODBURY, VT

