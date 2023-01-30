Today (February 1), in honor of Black History Month, Urban One Inc. has announced the launch of the Urban One Podcast Network. As Urban One is in the midst of rebranding its award-winning content platform, the Urban One Podcast Network will feature Black-centric stories that capitalize on the roster of talent already under the Urban One umbrella, including podcasts from big names like Amanda Seales and Rickey Smiley.

