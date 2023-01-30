Read full article on original website
Happy Black History Month: Urban One Inc. Announces The Launch Of Urban One Podcast Network
Today (February 1), in honor of Black History Month, Urban One Inc. has announced the launch of the Urban One Podcast Network. As Urban One is in the midst of rebranding its award-winning content platform, the Urban One Podcast Network will feature Black-centric stories that capitalize on the roster of talent already under the Urban One umbrella, including podcasts from big names like Amanda Seales and Rickey Smiley.
30 Days & Counting: Disney+ Shares A Mandalorian Featurette Ahead Of The Season 3 Premiere
Today (February 1), Disney+ shared an exciting featurette for the third season of The Mandalorian, the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 1. Watch the new featurette below and join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa and others as they explore how The Mandalorian and its fan-favorite character Grogu rose to engage the world and win the hearts of viewers across the globe.
Our Stories: Apple Celebrates Black History Month On Apple TV+
This week (February 1), Apple started its celebration of the rich history of Black storytellers and narratives past and present with a slate of Apple Original Films and series in the Black History Month room. Also, viewers can check out.a library of curated content by award-winning author, educator and dean of the Columbia Journalism School, Jelani Cobb, executive producer of Apple’s ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ docuseries.
