Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event on February 4
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event on The February 4. This event will take place at Circle P Ranch Supply from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The adoption fee will be $27 cash only. For more information, people can go to the...
Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community
MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday. The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games. For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings. Funds raised from...
cbs7.com
Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland close due to winter weather
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The weather has caused both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland to close down. Both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland were able to hand out some form of a frozen meal or packaged meal to customers who needed them the most before closing their doors.
cbs7.com
Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather. When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Early morning temps will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs this afternoon ranging from the mid to upper 50s.
Activities to do at home with your children during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas — With classrooms empty and students at home because of the cold weather, it's the perfect time to enjoy some time in with your kids. "First thing we want to tell parents is we want them to have the opportunity to recreate the magic of a snow day like we had when we were growing up," said Kristi Edwards, CEO of Centers for Children and Families.
Curb Side Bistro offers free soup during freezing weather
ODESSA, Texas — There's nothing like a nice warm cup of soup during winter weather, and Chef Alejandro Barrientos with Curb Side Bistro agrees. The Odessa restaurant gave out over 500 cups of soup for lunch time alone on Tuesday, all for free. Barrientos put out the message about...
Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center celebrates 30 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center celebrated its 30th anniversary on February 2. Community members were able to come together to celebrate all the work they have done throughout the years to help both kids and adults as well. "When we were born in 1993 and became...
Is This What Is Taking Over The Old Genghis Grill Building In Odessa?
I wish I could lie and say that somehow I have the inside scoop and I know exactly what it it is going to be but I simply do not. You would think being in the media well over 20 years, that someone would tell me something but I guess those 'in the know' feel I can't keep a secret. Not true! I've never told who wrecked the old B93 van back in the day. (Hint:it was me! lol)
cbs7.com
Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix. He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him. This little guy can be a bit...
Texas Cold Case: She Went Out in Midland in 1980 and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 43 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth was 19 on the evening of February 2, 1980, when she decided to go out with friends at one of Midland's most popular nightspots at the time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive.
kgns.tv
Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.
Chef Alejandro to warm bellies and souls with free soup starting Tuesday
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curb Side Bistro chef Alejandro and his team are once again stepping in to help the community amid a cold front that shuttered multiple businesses and food pantries on Monday. “What better way to warm up the soul than with some soup,” Chef said in a Facebook post this afternoon announcing free […]
cbs7.com
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police have released new information into a shooting that happened at the YMCA located at 800 S. Owens. BSPD says that they were called to the YMCA at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday. When Officers arrived, they found the only victim, a 19-year-old man...
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
cbs7.com
Warming shelters open in West Texas
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Below is a list of warming shelters in the Permian Basin, CBS7 will continue to update this list as we hear of more shelters opening. Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex, 2261 W Sycamore, is open now and will remain open dependent upon inclement weather conditions.
marfapublicradio.org
Forecasters say travel will be dangerous in West Texas through Thursday morning
Weather forecasters are warning West Texans to avoid travel in the region through at least Thursday morning, as highways and interstates from the Permian Basin to parts of the Big Bend have been blanketed with ice this week. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather warnings covering most of...
How to help the unidentified teen in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker. Several people have also reached out to see if there are any...
cbs7.com
West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
