Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Chili cook-off raising funds for goat for tiny home community

MIDLAND, Texas — Eighth graders at Trinity School are hosting a big fundraiser Friday. The students will be hosting a chili cook-off at the Simmons Student Center during the girls and boys varsity basketball games. For $5, people will be able to receive unlimited chili tastings. Funds raised from...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland close due to winter weather

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The weather has caused both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland to close down. Both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland were able to hand out some form of a frozen meal or packaged meal to customers who needed them the most before closing their doors.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Early morning temps will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs this afternoon ranging from the mid to upper 50s.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Activities to do at home with your children during winter weather

MIDLAND, Texas — With classrooms empty and students at home because of the cold weather, it's the perfect time to enjoy some time in with your kids. "First thing we want to tell parents is we want them to have the opportunity to recreate the magic of a snow day like we had when we were growing up," said Kristi Edwards, CEO of Centers for Children and Families.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix. He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him. This little guy can be a bit...
MIDLAND, TX
kgns.tv

Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Warming shelters open in West Texas

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Below is a list of warming shelters in the Permian Basin, CBS7 will continue to update this list as we hear of more shelters opening. Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex, 2261 W Sycamore, is open now and will remain open dependent upon inclement weather conditions.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

How to help the unidentified teen in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker. Several people have also reached out to see if there are any...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon. But the morning caught some drivers by surprise. By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the...
ODESSA, TX
