Mississippi well-represented in Super Bowl

By Blake Levine
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi will have 8 players in the “Big Game” who were born in the Magnolia State.

The Full List:

Houston – Chris Jones (Chiefs)

Yazoo City – Fletcher Cox (Eagles) / Kenneth Gainwell (Eagles)

Horn Lake – Nakobe Dean (Eagles) / Darius Harris (Chiefs)

Starkville – A.J. Brown (Eagles) / Willie Gay Jr. (Chiefs)

Brandon – Gardner Minshew (Eagles)

