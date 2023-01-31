Mississippi well-represented in Super Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi will have 8 players in the “Big Game” who were born in the Magnolia State.
The Full List:
Houston – Chris Jones (Chiefs)
Yazoo City – Fletcher Cox (Eagles) / Kenneth Gainwell (Eagles)
Horn Lake – Nakobe Dean (Eagles) / Darius Harris (Chiefs)
Starkville – A.J. Brown (Eagles) / Willie Gay Jr. (Chiefs)
Brandon – Gardner Minshew (Eagles)Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1