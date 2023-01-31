Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Burglary
A Pembroke man was charged with burglary after an investigation on Overby Lane in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the home for an alarm activation and found 40-year-old Steven Pruitt standing at the rear of the garage with a mask over his face.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested After Chase
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a foot pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home of 42-year-old Darrell Washington after a report of someone yelling at children in the area. When officers arrived they stated they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the home and could see Washington open the door and go back inside but he would not answer the door.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Running From Police
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a foot pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home of 42-year-old Darrell Washington after a report of someone yelling at children in the area. When law enforcement arrived they could reportedly smell the odor of marijuana coming...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged In Baseball Bat Attack
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting her ex-boyfriend and another woman with a baseball bat and holding them at gunpoint on Pine Hill Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home for a disturbance and found that 38-year-old Reneisha Wilson had broken into...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Lowes Entrance Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a southbound car failed to stop at the stop light and collided with a car that was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Lowes Entrance Drive. The driver of the car on Fort Campbell Boulevard was treated and transported to Jennie Stuart Health by Hopkinsville EMS.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
14news.com
MCSO investigating after daycare staff member accused of abuse
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say they were notified of a situation at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Officials say they were notified on Jan. 30 of the incident by the Muhlenberg County School District. MCSO says Amanda Camp is...
clarksvillenow.com
Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
whvoradio.com
East 9th Street Crash Injures One
A man was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
whvoradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
whvoradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man sentenced to life for Todd County murder, DUI charges
The Hopkinsville man found guilty by a jury in November of murder and DUI for a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon in Todd Circuit Court. Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Carroll investigated the July 29, 2020 crash and determined...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
WBKO
K-9 Officers, handlers conduct training in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hopkinsville Police Department conducted K-9 training Wednesday at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex. K-9 officers have been used in policing and military service since the 1800s and still remain being tools to accomplish missions...
whopam.com
Fire destroys vacant Clarksville home
Fire destroyed a vacant home Wednesday night in Clarksville. The call came out just after 11 p.m. and officials from Clarksville Fire and Rescue say they arrived to find smoke and flames coming through the roof. No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is unknown.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
whvoradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
WBKO
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
Comments / 3