Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase
If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette
Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
The Truth of What Happened Behind-the-Scenes of 'The Golden Girls'
There’s honestly no one more charming, witty, and surprisingly raunchy than the Golden Girls. Nowadays, the best we can do to relive the “golden” days is to stream The Golden Girls on Hulu. And, in doing so, many questions easily pop up. While Rose, Blanche, Dorothy, and Sophia may have been best friends, did the actors get along behind-the-scenes?
Missing the '90s? Take a look back at these fun photos of your favorite stars of the era
Take a trip back to the '90s with Wonderwall.com and look back at some fun photos of the biggest stars of the decade. First up? This fun pic…. What's better than a cute boy with a puppy?! '90s poster boy Jonathan Taylor Thomas posed alongside a cute dog at Nickelodeon's Big Help event in 1996.
Madonna Recreates Jenna Ortega’s Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance In Fun New Video: Watch
The viral Wednesday TikTok dance has officially become iconic, as pop legend Madonna, 64, joined Jenna Ortega‘s trend on Feb. 1! Although the “Hung Up” hitmaker did not caption the post, she made sure to add Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit song “Bloody Mary” to the fun video. In the clip, Madonna rocked a sexy lace bustier, black trousers, and a chic black blazer. She also made sure to accessorize the look with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand. In addition, the songstress rocked her strawberry-blonde tresses in elegant curls.
Ryan Reynolds' Rare Daddy-Daughter Date with Daughter James Is a Good Reminder to Schedule Solo Time With Your Kids
Blake Lively is super pregnant with her fourth baby right now, and husband Ryan Reynolds is spending one-on-one time with the kids. The Spirited star recently went on a rare daddy-daughter date with his eldest daughter James, 8, and the moment offers a sweet reminder about bonding with your kids. On Sunday, Reynolds and James went to Wales to watch Wrexham Football Club play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup that ended in a 3-3 draw. Reynolds, who is co-owner of the U.K. team, dressed in a warm green jacket and jeans, while James was photographed in a lavender fuzzy...
Fetch your Funny Bone with Cartoonist Dan Reynolds
It’s a pre-historic game of dodgeball. It’s a pig who does great voice-overs. Now, it’s a magician getting his trick knee looked at by a physician. Whatever it is, it’s drawn by cartoonist Dan Reynolds and it’s bound to tickle anyone’s funny bone. Reynolds,...
