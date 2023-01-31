Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Penn State wrestlers head to Ohio State Friday for top-5 match featuring 3 top-10 bouts
Big Ten means big duals and another big weekend for the unbeaten Penn State wrestling team is on tap. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (11-0/4-0) will face their third straight Friday night challenge against a top-five team. This time it’s No. 5 Ohio State (11-1/5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN) at the Buckeyes’ new Covelli Center, a 3,700- seat facility that is expected to be sold out. Then it’s on to Indiana for a 2 p.m. dual against the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-2/3-2). That start time is a correction from a time previously published.
No. 1 Penn State Visits Ohio State Seeking 40th Straight Dual Win
The Lions face their last major test with a fourth consecutive unbeaten season in their sights.
What Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against Penn State
Purdue coach Matt Painter addressed the media after the team's 80-60 victory against Penn State on Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Here's the complete transcript and full video from the postgame press conference.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Onward State
Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory
When Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft arrived in Happy Valley last year, he brought along two of his high-ranking officials from his time at Boston College. He hired Vinnie James as deputy athletic director for internal operations and brought aboard Adam Miller as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and engagement.
State College
Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire
Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
On Signing Day, Penn State Could Add to Its 2023 Recruiting Class
The Lions haven't turned the page on the 2023 class just yet. A new commitment could arrive on Signing Day.
Penn State’s King brothers, Kalen and Kobe, will be leaders on the Lions’ 2023 defense
Penn State is fortunate to have two talented middle linebackers returning for the 2023 season. Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King produced near-identical numbers during a 2022 season that produced 11 victories, one of them coming against Utah in the Rose Bowl.
thesportspage.blog
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points
CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
State College
P-O makes girls wrestling program official
PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola became the second Centre County school and the 96th school in the state to add girls wrestling after a school board vote Jan. 26. P-O joined Bald Eagle Area in adding the sport. The PIAA announced in 2020 that 100 schools with a girls wrestling program would be needed in order for it to sanction the sport. That means, as of Monday, only four more schools were needed to get to 100.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Man, 36, shot former State College lover, 60, before unplugging oxygen: AG
When 60-year-old Jean Tuggy ended a sexual relationship with 29-year-old Christopher Kowalski, he was upset. He repeatedly asked her to get together, until she relented and they met at Tuggy’s house Jan. 21, 2016.
Onward State
Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row
Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
Lawsuit filed by former PSU professor details discrimination, hostile work environment
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Penn State assistant professor who alleged that he faced a hostile work environment by dealing with discrimination from his colleagues is suing the school. Starting in 2015 until he resigned in 2021, Michael Q. Nassry endured unwanted sexual advances from a co-worker who then belittled him, having his work […]
abc23.com
Field Damage At Spring Creek Park
After another act of vandalism at a Centre County park officials are speaking out about the problem. Township employees say they noticed tire tracks on the ball field at Spring Creek Park in College Township Yesterday Morning. State College Police say someone drove a vehicle onto the playing field and...
bahsredandwhite.com
Fire rips through Bellefonte apartments
An apartment complex was destroyed and two homes were damaged on December 30 after a second-alarm fire ignited on Bellefonte’s West Water Street. Nine area fire crews responded to the incident, when reports of a building fire were issued around 6:40 p.m. According to Captain 2-1 Malachi Moyer of the Undine Fire Company, crews arrived to 15 feet of flames raging from the backside windows of an apartment building engulfed in heavy smoke. Crews immediately tapped two nearby fire hydrants, but quickly faced issues that left the hydrants dry.
Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
247Sports
