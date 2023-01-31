ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers head to Ohio State Friday for top-5 match featuring 3 top-10 bouts

Big Ten means big duals and another big weekend for the unbeaten Penn State wrestling team is on tap. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (11-0/4-0) will face their third straight Friday night challenge against a top-five team. This time it’s No. 5 Ohio State (11-1/5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN) at the Buckeyes’ new Covelli Center, a 3,700- seat facility that is expected to be sold out. Then it’s on to Indiana for a 2 p.m. dual against the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-2/3-2). That start time is a correction from a time previously published.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory

When Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft arrived in Happy Valley last year, he brought along two of his high-ranking officials from his time at Boston College. He hired Vinnie James as deputy athletic director for internal operations and brought aboard Adam Miller as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and engagement.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Athletics: All-Time Highs Have Department Eyeing $1 Billion in Football Revenue Since James Franklin Hire

Penn State athletics reported $181.2 million in revenue for the most recently completed 2021-22 fiscal year [in this case fiscal years conclude in June], according to the the department’s annual financial report released on Wednesday evening. That figure marks the the highest in the previous 12 years — all that Penn State currently makes available — and represents the swath of time spanning Penn State football’s first season following the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps more importantly from a business perspective, the return of fans to Beaver Stadium.
thesportspage.blog

State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
State College

P-O makes girls wrestling program official

PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola became the second Centre County school and the 96th school in the state to add girls wrestling after a school board vote Jan. 26. P-O joined Bald Eagle Area in adding the sport. The PIAA announced in 2020 that 100 schools with a girls wrestling program would be needed in order for it to sanction the sport. That means, as of Monday, only four more schools were needed to get to 100.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault

Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row

Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
abc23.com

Field Damage At Spring Creek Park

After another act of vandalism at a Centre County park officials are speaking out about the problem. Township employees say they noticed tire tracks on the ball field at Spring Creek Park in College Township Yesterday Morning. State College Police say someone drove a vehicle onto the playing field and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Fire rips through Bellefonte apartments

An apartment complex was destroyed and two homes were damaged on December 30 after a second-alarm fire ignited on Bellefonte’s West Water Street. Nine area fire crews responded to the incident, when reports of a building fire were issued around 6:40 p.m. According to Captain 2-1 Malachi Moyer of the Undine Fire Company, crews arrived to 15 feet of flames raging from the backside windows of an apartment building engulfed in heavy smoke. Crews immediately tapped two nearby fire hydrants, but quickly faced issues that left the hydrants dry.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Franklin Street Death Update

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
