Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland hills fire causes 'significant destruction' at home, 1 pet rescued
OAKLAND, Calif. - A residential fire in Oakland hills causes "significant destruction" of a home, officials said. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and appears to be accidental, according to the Oakland Police Department. The original blaze was considered a "three-alarm" fire and three other homes were impacted. The...
Crews contain 3-alarm fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire that grew to three alarms and threatened at least three homes in the Oakland Hills was contained Thursday evening, according to firefighters.At a briefing, Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said they first received a call of a fire on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive at 4:17 p.m. A second alarm was declared at 4:23 p.m. and at 4:26 p.m., a third alarm was called.Freeman said the fire took place in a high fire severity zone. "The initial incident commander made the right call in elevating our response," the chief said. Firefighters from Station 24, which was...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo animal rescue at risk of closing over rent dispute with Caltrans
SAN PABLO, Calif. - An animal rescue shelter in San Pablo says it may be forced to close or move amid a property dispute with the landlord, Caltrans. Jelly’s Place on San Pablo Dam Road was told by Caltrans, which owns the property that the rescue would need to bid at auction to keep renting the lot or sign a long-term lease up to 20 years at a higher price.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Much-anticipated Ikea mall in downtown San Francisco opening soon
Ikea's city concept will look nothing like its suburban outlets.
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
Black-led group strikes deal to revitalize Oakland Coliseum site, could bring $5B megaproject
The new plan and vision for Oakland's aging Coliseum complex could bring a $5 billion megaproject to the 200-acre site with sports, entertainment, a hotel and new housing.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months
OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla vs cow: Farm animal collides with vehicle in Pleasanton
PLEASANTON, Calif. - A cow collided with a Tesla in Pleasanton Wednesday evening, officials said. Pleasanton police reported they received multiple calls about a loose brown cow causing delays on Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. The same cow collided with a Tesla Model S. No injuries were reported. SUGGESTED:. The...
The debauched story of San Francisco’s most rock ‘n’ roll house, 2400 Fulton
"The biggest bag of blow I ever saw in my life."
Antioch apartment fire extinguished, no injuries
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters in Antioch have extinguished to an apartment fire on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire. Earlier, residents had self-evacuated. Crews will be engaged in mopping up for the next one to two hours. Residents are being asked to avoid the area. This […]
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
KTVU FOX 2
'30 HOUR PARKING': Alameda street sign appears to have typo
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A new parking sign in Alameda posted to social media has people laughing. Located on Alameda Ave between Park and Oak streets, the sign showed up Tuesday and appears to have one typo. It says, "30 HOUR PARKING 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EXCEPT SUNDAY." "Uuuuhm, we...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda's Bay Farm Middle School set to close
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Some parents in Alameda are pushing back on a potential plan to close Bay Farm Middle School. The school district held a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday and heard comments from parents, teachers, and students about the plans to close that school. Parents who have children...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
Comments / 0