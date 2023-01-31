ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland hills fire causes 'significant destruction' at home, 1 pet rescued

OAKLAND, Calif. - A residential fire in Oakland hills causes "significant destruction" of a home, officials said. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and appears to be accidental, according to the Oakland Police Department. The original blaze was considered a "three-alarm" fire and three other homes were impacted. The...
CBS San Francisco

Crews contain 3-alarm fire that threatened homes in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A fire that grew to three alarms and threatened at least three homes in the Oakland Hills was contained Thursday evening, according to firefighters.At a briefing, Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said they first received a call of a fire on the 6800 block of Aitken Drive at 4:17 p.m. A second alarm was declared at 4:23 p.m. and at 4:26 p.m., a third alarm was called.Freeman said the fire took place in a high fire severity zone. "The initial incident commander made the right call in elevating our response," the chief said. Firefighters from Station 24, which was...
KTVU FOX 2

San Pablo animal rescue at risk of closing over rent dispute with Caltrans

SAN PABLO, Calif. - An animal rescue shelter in San Pablo says it may be forced to close or move amid a property dispute with the landlord, Caltrans. Jelly’s Place on San Pablo Dam Road was told by Caltrans, which owns the property that the rescue would need to bid at auction to keep renting the lot or sign a long-term lease up to 20 years at a higher price.
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla vs cow: Farm animal collides with vehicle in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A cow collided with a Tesla in Pleasanton Wednesday evening, officials said. Pleasanton police reported they received multiple calls about a loose brown cow causing delays on Bernal Avenue and Stanley Boulevard. The same cow collided with a Tesla Model S. No injuries were reported. SUGGESTED:. The...
KRON4 News

Antioch apartment fire extinguished, no injuries

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters in Antioch have extinguished to an apartment fire on the 2100 block of Lemontree Way, according to a tweet from Contra Costa Fire. Earlier, residents had self-evacuated. Crews will be engaged in mopping up for the next one to two hours. Residents are being asked to avoid the area. This […]
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
KTVU FOX 2

'30 HOUR PARKING': Alameda street sign appears to have typo

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A new parking sign in Alameda posted to social media has people laughing. Located on Alameda Ave between Park and Oak streets, the sign showed up Tuesday and appears to have one typo. It says, "30 HOUR PARKING 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EXCEPT SUNDAY." "Uuuuhm, we...
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda's Bay Farm Middle School set to close

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Some parents in Alameda are pushing back on a potential plan to close Bay Farm Middle School. The school district held a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday and heard comments from parents, teachers, and students about the plans to close that school. Parents who have children...
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
