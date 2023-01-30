ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Town to revamp senior housing complex in F.S.

Dogwood Terrace — an affordable senior apartment complex at 1178 Martha Place in Franklin Square — is getting a much-needed facelift. The Town of Hempstead Housing Authority plans to modernize the low-cost housing development, comprising 104 units accommodating town residents who are 55 years and older. The existing two-story building sits behind the Stop & Shop on Franklin Avenue.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes

About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

City Council still undecided about pot sales

The Long Beach City Council, still weighing whether to reverse a decision it made in December 2021 to opt out of a New York state program to allow retail sales of marijuana, met with state cannabis officials Monday night and peppered them with questions about the control the city would have over the dispensaries that would sell it.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

67th installation for East Meadow Chamber

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new year of business and community at its 67th installation dinner on Jan. 27. The room at the Inn at New Hyde Park was energized with the possibilities of a new year, new board, and new opportunities. James Skinner Jr., was installed...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Where does the Five Towns Community Center go from here?

Five Towns Community Center employees, volunteers and neighbors gathered for a meeting on Jan. 25 in the center’s gymnasium with one question on their minds: What’s next?. “The purpose of tonight is very clear,” the Rev. Gregory Stanislau, of St. John Baptist Church in Inwood, said. “We are here to find out what is going on with our community center.”
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport business owner indicted in Sandy fraud

Alexander Almaraz, owner of Design Concepts Group LLC in Freeport, has been charged in a 20-count indictment in connection with a scheme to defraud homeowners recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. Almaraz, a 55-year-old former Freeport resident now living in California, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to...
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore shelter needs long-term home

For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

V.S. Central district pitches $8 million capital project funding package

Central High School mental health clinic renovations. Memorial Junior High School science classroom renovations. North High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School garage and storage reconstruction. Board of Education members took a grand tour of the Valley...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Mark Star

Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible

With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lawrence Woodmere Academy seek ideas on how to remain open

As they learned two weeks ago that Lawrence Woodmere Academy could be closing, and that its summer camp had already been shut down for the year, alumni of the school took to Facebook to share their memories. “I attended Woodmere Academy for 12 years and also worked for their summer...
WOODMERE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Ringing in a new year of business with the Merrick Chamber of Commerce

The Merrick Chamber of Commerce kicked off a new year of business and community connections at its 2023 Installation Dinner last week. At a special ceremony held at Mio Pisto, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Merrick, this year’s officers and board of directors were reinstalled for another year of work ahead.
MERRICK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin Civic Association welcomes new president

Kimberly Malone was sworn in earlier this month as the Baldwin Civic Association’s president. Malone, 52,a local college counselor and financial services professional, said she plans to focus on community engagement and helping to implement downtown revitalization projects in Baldwin. Originally from Chicago, Malone studied history and sociology at...
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A flood of complaints

Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the East Rockaway drainage improvement project, but not even a dam could hold back the project’s stream of problems. Nassau County representatives provided updates at the East Rockaway and Bay Park drainage improvement public information session on Jan. 25. Community members had the opportunity to question the representatives and air their grievances about the project. The project was announced in March 2014, following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District

I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY

