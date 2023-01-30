Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Town to revamp senior housing complex in F.S.
Dogwood Terrace — an affordable senior apartment complex at 1178 Martha Place in Franklin Square — is getting a much-needed facelift. The Town of Hempstead Housing Authority plans to modernize the low-cost housing development, comprising 104 units accommodating town residents who are 55 years and older. The existing two-story building sits behind the Stop & Shop on Franklin Avenue.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Herald Community Newspapers
Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes
About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
Herald Community Newspapers
City Council still undecided about pot sales
The Long Beach City Council, still weighing whether to reverse a decision it made in December 2021 to opt out of a New York state program to allow retail sales of marijuana, met with state cannabis officials Monday night and peppered them with questions about the control the city would have over the dispensaries that would sell it.
Herald Community Newspapers
67th installation for East Meadow Chamber
The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new year of business and community at its 67th installation dinner on Jan. 27. The room at the Inn at New Hyde Park was energized with the possibilities of a new year, new board, and new opportunities. James Skinner Jr., was installed...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Where does the Five Towns Community Center go from here?
Five Towns Community Center employees, volunteers and neighbors gathered for a meeting on Jan. 25 in the center’s gymnasium with one question on their minds: What’s next?. “The purpose of tonight is very clear,” the Rev. Gregory Stanislau, of St. John Baptist Church in Inwood, said. “We are here to find out what is going on with our community center.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport business owner indicted in Sandy fraud
Alexander Almaraz, owner of Design Concepts Group LLC in Freeport, has been charged in a 20-count indictment in connection with a scheme to defraud homeowners recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. Almaraz, a 55-year-old former Freeport resident now living in California, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to...
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central district pitches $8 million capital project funding package
Central High School mental health clinic renovations. Memorial Junior High School science classroom renovations. North High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School garage and storage reconstruction. Board of Education members took a grand tour of the Valley...
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence Woodmere Academy seek ideas on how to remain open
As they learned two weeks ago that Lawrence Woodmere Academy could be closing, and that its summer camp had already been shut down for the year, alumni of the school took to Facebook to share their memories. “I attended Woodmere Academy for 12 years and also worked for their summer...
Herald Community Newspapers
Ringing in a new year of business with the Merrick Chamber of Commerce
The Merrick Chamber of Commerce kicked off a new year of business and community connections at its 2023 Installation Dinner last week. At a special ceremony held at Mio Pisto, an Italian restaurant in the heart of Merrick, this year’s officers and board of directors were reinstalled for another year of work ahead.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin Civic Association welcomes new president
Kimberly Malone was sworn in earlier this month as the Baldwin Civic Association’s president. Malone, 52,a local college counselor and financial services professional, said she plans to focus on community engagement and helping to implement downtown revitalization projects in Baldwin. Originally from Chicago, Malone studied history and sociology at...
Herald Community Newspapers
A flood of complaints
Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the East Rockaway drainage improvement project, but not even a dam could hold back the project’s stream of problems. Nassau County representatives provided updates at the East Rockaway and Bay Park drainage improvement public information session on Jan. 25. Community members had the opportunity to question the representatives and air their grievances about the project. The project was announced in March 2014, following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District
I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
Man, 35, slashed in face in Manhattan Capital One Bank; suspect at large
A man was slashed in the face inside a Union Square Capital One Bank on Wednesday night, police said.
