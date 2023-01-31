ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

WRDW-TV

Missing Orangeburg children have been found safely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officers have located missing Samy’irah Scott and Kary Kirkland. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing children. Officers said 9-year-old Samy’irah Sierrah Scott and 8-year-old Kary Dennis Kirkland were last seen on Feb....
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead, another injured by car crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a deadly car crash in Orangeburg County on Big Buck Boulevard and One Oak Lane Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. A 2003 Chevy Tahoe was driving North...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police: Man struck and killed by train

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges

On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

Collision on Big Buck Boulevard leaves one dead, one injured

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — One person is dead and another injured following a collision on Wednesday in Orangeburg County. The incident occurred at 11:20 AM on Big Buck Road on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man dies after getting hit by train, Columbia police stress safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 64-year-old man has died on Wednesday night after being hit by a train while walking on the tracks, Columbia police say. The man, who has not been identified, had been reportedly seen walking alongside a bike on the CSX tracks near Erie Street and I-126. His back had been turned to the train, according to police.
COLUMBIA, SC

