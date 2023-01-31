Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Missing Orangeburg children have been found safely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg officers have located missing Samy’irah Scott and Kary Kirkland. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in searching for two missing children. Officers said 9-year-old Samy’irah Sierrah Scott and 8-year-old Kary Dennis Kirkland were last seen on Feb....
West Columbia man missing since Thanksgiving, say deputies
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police need your help finding a man missing since November of 2022. Mr. Marcolini is 62-years-old, is 5’11” tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. Anyone...
wpde.com
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office has located a 13-year-old girl that went missing on Jan. 31. Deputies said she was safely returned home to her parents.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Coroner’s Office host Missing & Unidentified Persons Day Saturday
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office is hosting a Missing & Unidentified Persons Day Saturday to help those searching for their loved ones. It’s being held at Segra Park, 1640 Freed Street, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Curtis spoke with Coroner...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Wednesday. The crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on Big Buck...
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured by car crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a deadly car crash in Orangeburg County on Big Buck Boulevard and One Oak Lane Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:20 a.m. A 2003 Chevy Tahoe was driving North...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
WIS-TV
Update: Missing Sumter teenage girl found
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Update: The Sumter Police Department reports Aaliyah Moore has returned home and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin...
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man struck and killed by train
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
live5news.com
2 charged after Orangeburg deputies recovered over 40 catalytic converters
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest of two men that are charged in separate cases led to the seizure of over 40 catalytic converters. Mark Miles, Jr., 37, is facing 24 counts of unlawful transportation and possession of non-ferrous metals in a...
wach.com
Richland County addresses Alvin S. Glenn conditions, calls concerns "misstatements"
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County and officials with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center released a statement Friday addressing multiple concerns about living conditions for detainees. Chief Legal Officer Patrick L. Wright described in the statement a list of alleged complaints made by the public related to mental...
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
kool1027.com
Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges
On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
wach.com
Dead man found in the woods reportedly shot himself, Richland County deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a man found dead off of Bush River Road in late January had reportedly killed himself. The 26-year-old man's body was found in the woods near an abandoned building on Bush River Road back on January 29, officials said. Deputies...
wach.com
Collision on Big Buck Boulevard leaves one dead, one injured
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH) — One person is dead and another injured following a collision on Wednesday in Orangeburg County. The incident occurred at 11:20 AM on Big Buck Road on Big Buck Boulevard near One Oak Lane, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says...
wach.com
Man dies after getting hit by train, Columbia police stress safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 64-year-old man has died on Wednesday night after being hit by a train while walking on the tracks, Columbia police say. The man, who has not been identified, had been reportedly seen walking alongside a bike on the CSX tracks near Erie Street and I-126. His back had been turned to the train, according to police.
Comments / 0