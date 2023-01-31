ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

KLFY News 10

Opelousas city officials propose anti-blight plan

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)— A newly proposed city ordinance aims to tackle the issue of blighted and vacant properties in downtown Opelousas. Members of the community hope this move can help revitalize the city. Gretchen Erlingson, a resident of Opelousas her entire life says the issue has been going on for years. “They have not been […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Fire Investigation

La. Senate Finance Committee advances $45M insurance incentive bill. Senate lawmakers on the finance committee have advanced both bills appropriating $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund on Thursday, Feb. 2. There were a few changes, though. Rapides Parish school calendar options go into runoff vote. Updated: 23 hours...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

VOTE: RPSB 2023/2024 calendar options runoff

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is only one day left to cast your vote for next year’s calendar for Rapides Parish schools. After nearly 6,000 votes were cast on the original four options, RPSB has narrowed it down to two options: the Traditional Calendar and the Mid-August Start Calendar. The options are similar, but there are a couple of differences to note.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish school calendar options go into runoff vote

Senate lawmakers on the finance committee have advanced both bills appropriating $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund on Thursday, Feb. 2. There were a few changes, though. Gary Stewart - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Peabody High School...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cenla Mardi Gras events are just around the corner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Carnival season in full swing, Mardi Gras events are just around the corner for residents in Central Louisiana. The events kick off in Pineville with the city’s “Night of Lights” Mardi Gras Parade rolling down Main Street on Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Almost time to let the good times roll in Alexandria

February is a busy month for the Rapides Parish School Board as they are using it to urge the community to get involved with early childhood education. Winter weather is impacting flights out of Alexandria International Airport. Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

AG’s Office teams up with sheriffs to pass out child ID kits

The calendar for Rapides Parish schools for the 2023-2024 year has come down to two options. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Peabody High School - Gary Stewart!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Suspect wanted in connection with Pineville house fire investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshall’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people who were sleeping inside. The Pineville Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:15...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Pineville neighbors complaints lead to several narcotics arrests

In early January 2023, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address on Lakeshore Drive in Pineville. These complaints indicated the owner of the residence, identified as Raegan Alan Boone, 63 of Pineville, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents, working with Detectives from the Pineville Police Department, began their investigation which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for 1010 Lakeshore Drive.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of its services

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Health Unit spent the morning of Tuesday, January 31, informing residents of the many benefits the clinic offers. In the last few years, the Health Department has become the go-to for COVID testing and all things COVID related, however, they are still your link to health screenings and other important health education information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
tourcounsel.com

Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana

Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
POLLOCK, LA
kalb.com

LCU spotlights heart health Feb. 8 with Dr. Gary Jones

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana Christian University will host Dr. Gary Jones, a Louisiana cardiovascular surgeon, on Feb. 8 to discuss his campaign to “Keep Louisiana Walking.”. “February is Heart Health Month, and walking is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle,” said Dr. Sonia Tinsley,...
PINEVILLE, LA

