Read full article on original website
Related
Opelousas city officials propose anti-blight plan
OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)— A newly proposed city ordinance aims to tackle the issue of blighted and vacant properties in downtown Opelousas. Members of the community hope this move can help revitalize the city. Gretchen Erlingson, a resident of Opelousas her entire life says the issue has been going on for years. “They have not been […]
kalb.com
Pineville Fire Investigation
La. Senate Finance Committee advances $45M insurance incentive bill. Senate lawmakers on the finance committee have advanced both bills appropriating $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund on Thursday, Feb. 2. There were a few changes, though. Rapides Parish school calendar options go into runoff vote. Updated: 23 hours...
kalb.com
VOTE: RPSB 2023/2024 calendar options runoff
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is only one day left to cast your vote for next year’s calendar for Rapides Parish schools. After nearly 6,000 votes were cast on the original four options, RPSB has narrowed it down to two options: the Traditional Calendar and the Mid-August Start Calendar. The options are similar, but there are a couple of differences to note.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish school calendar options go into runoff vote
Senate lawmakers on the finance committee have advanced both bills appropriating $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund on Thursday, Feb. 2. There were a few changes, though. Gary Stewart - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Peabody High School...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
kalb.com
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
kalb.com
Cenla Mardi Gras events are just around the corner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Carnival season in full swing, Mardi Gras events are just around the corner for residents in Central Louisiana. The events kick off in Pineville with the city’s “Night of Lights” Mardi Gras Parade rolling down Main Street on Feb. 10, starting at 7 p.m.
kalb.com
Almost time to let the good times roll in Alexandria
February is a busy month for the Rapides Parish School Board as they are using it to urge the community to get involved with early childhood education. Winter weather is impacting flights out of Alexandria International Airport. Special Session: House passes $45M insurance incentive bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
kalb.com
AG’s Office teams up with sheriffs to pass out child ID kits
The calendar for Rapides Parish schools for the 2023-2024 year has come down to two options. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Peabody High School - Gary Stewart!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM...
kalb.com
Suspect wanted in connection with Pineville house fire investigation
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshall’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people who were sleeping inside. The Pineville Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:15...
kalb.com
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
klax-tv.com
Pineville neighbors complaints lead to several narcotics arrests
In early January 2023, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address on Lakeshore Drive in Pineville. These complaints indicated the owner of the residence, identified as Raegan Alan Boone, 63 of Pineville, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents, working with Detectives from the Pineville Police Department, began their investigation which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for 1010 Lakeshore Drive.
kalb.com
Louisiana Department of Health reminding residents of its services
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Health Unit spent the morning of Tuesday, January 31, informing residents of the many benefits the clinic offers. In the last few years, the Health Department has become the go-to for COVID testing and all things COVID related, however, they are still your link to health screenings and other important health education information.
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney, and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he joined the Navy as a young […]
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
kalb.com
LCU spotlights heart health Feb. 8 with Dr. Gary Jones
PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana Christian University will host Dr. Gary Jones, a Louisiana cardiovascular surgeon, on Feb. 8 to discuss his campaign to “Keep Louisiana Walking.”. “February is Heart Health Month, and walking is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle,” said Dr. Sonia Tinsley,...
Comments / 1