RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is only one day left to cast your vote for next year’s calendar for Rapides Parish schools. After nearly 6,000 votes were cast on the original four options, RPSB has narrowed it down to two options: the Traditional Calendar and the Mid-August Start Calendar. The options are similar, but there are a couple of differences to note.

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO