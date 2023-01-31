Read full article on original website
DeKalb County to open warming centers Feb. 3 and 4
DeKalb County will open the following warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat...
DeKalb County Charter Review Commission Notice of Meeting and Agenda
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30030. Free parking is available at the DeKalb County Courthouse parking lot for this evening event. The hearing will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link: https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. The public can leave comments for the Charter Review Commission at:
DeKalb County to hold Black History Month food distribution Feb. 4
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—On Saturday, Feb. 4, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
Stone Mountain fugitive arrested, charged with murdering Tennessee teen
DEKALB COUNTY –Malachi Coleman, 21, of Stone Mountain was taken into custody without custody on Jan. 31, for the New Year’s Day murder of Jayce Pirtle, 19, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Coleman was arrested at a residence in Decatur on a warrant charging...
DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections designated a Center for Election Excellence
DECATUR,GA— The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence has selected DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections to join the group’s inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence. DeKalb County is the only jurisdiction in the state of Georgia to receive this prestigious recognition. As a Center for Election Excellence,...
Democratic state legislators issue statements on fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA – State Representatives Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Shelly Hutchinson (D-Snellville), Lydia Glaize (D-Fairburn), Phil Olaleye (D-Atlanta), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Sandra Scott (D-Rex issued the following statements regarding the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols of Memphis:. “It is really unfortunate that the life of an individual is not valued,”...
