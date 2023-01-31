ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Police: 10 people shot with 2 in critical condition in Florida

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

Ten people have reportedly been shot in Lakeland, Florida, police say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release Monday evening, the Lakeland Police Department said that detectives are investigating a shooting near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street. Officers were called out to the area just before 3:45 p.m.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and eight have non-life-threatening injuries, according to WFTS in Tampa.

Lakeland police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference that one of the two men in critical condition was shot in the abdomen. The other was shot in the face.

Taylor said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident.

According to the chief, officers are looking for a dark blue, four-door Nissan sedan. Authorities believe that the occupants of the Nissan rolled down the windows as the car approached the victims.

Investigators allege that four people shot at the victims from both sides of the car. No suspects have been identified and no further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at 1-800-226-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Florida: Three Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide Case in Osceola County

Deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to a residence in Kissimmee after the grandmother of one of the victims found her grandson dead, as reported in Fox News. Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Sheriff, told the reporter that the grandmother went to the residence for a well-being check as she hadn’t heard from her grandson in at least a few days. The grandmother found her grandson, 21-year-old Walter Tedder, dead inside the residence and immediately called the police.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
click orlando

17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Kissimmee girl to enter plea

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 16-year-old Kissimmee girl to death in November is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month to enter a plea. Anas Muhammad faces a murder charge in the killing of Paola Pagan. He is expected to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 13.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy