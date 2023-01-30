Still Blue. The Rest is All New. Tickets are on SALE for the Premiere of Blue Man Group at the Bologna Performing Arts Center Feb. 7

Read full article on original website
Food Writer Adrian Miller to Present Research about African American Foodways Monday, Feb. 6
Award-winning food writer, Adrian Miller, will present his research about African American foodways on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 6 PM in Jobe Hall Auditorium, as part of a series of events in support of Delta State University’s NEA Big Read: Bolivar County project. This event is free and open to the DSU campus and general public.
