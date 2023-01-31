ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini fall out of Top 25 following midweek loss to Purdue

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDLyv_0kWjX3Tr00

WCIA — Even after beating Michigan State 86-76 on Sunday night, Illinois women’s basketball falls out of the updated AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. It is the first team left out of the poll.

A loss to Purdue earlier in the week was its first defeat to an unranked team since November. The Boilers also picked up some votes after beating No. 10 Ohio State last week as well. The Illini responded in a big way against Sparty, with Makira Cook leading the way with 26 points. Now up to 7-3 in the Big Ten, the response is exactly what Shauna Green wanted after the loss.

“Unfortunately I think you have to lose, and it gets their attention,” Green said. “They’re very, very aware, and we just preach the bounce back. The response. It’s what we preach all the time, what action are you going to take. Give our team credit, they’re listening and they’re able to put that into action.”

Seven conference wins is as many as former coach Nancy Fahey had over five seasons at Illinois. The Illini head to Michigan on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois loses on the road to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball were on the road with a tough matchup against #18 ranked Michigan. The Wolverines had the same record as the Illini and both teams were coming off a win, but Illinois will lose this one 74-57. Illinois got down quickly and weren’t able to ever get the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Michigan Daily

Michigan handles Illinois despite missing leading scorer

For the first time since November, the No. 18 Michigan women’s basketball team’s starting lineup featured a new face Thursday night. With sophomore guard Laila Phelia out with a lower leg injury, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs earned her first career start with big shoes to fill against a strong conference opponent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: A Spark off the Bench

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 177 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s win over Nebraska Tuesday night at State Farm Center. The Illini get big time performances from its three freshmen in Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris stepping up playing key roles in the victory. Despite […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New defensive scheme helping power Illini streak

WCIA — At the halfway point in the Big Ten schedule, Illinois basketball finds itself in third place with a chance at another double bye in the Big Ten Tournament coming up in March. It did not start out great for the Illini, with three straight losses to Maryland, Penn State, and Northwestern. But since […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Orange Krush road trip canceled after Iowa voids tickets

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A tradition for Illinois’ basketball student section the Orange Krush was canceled on short notice after Krush leaders said an opposing university invalidated their tickets for an upcoming game. In a statement posted to Twitter, Krush said it has arranged for students to attend one road game per year since 2002. […]
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Orange Krush apologizes for Iowa ticket fiasco

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Some of the loudest fans in college basketball are apologizing for a ticket mess between Illinois and Iowa. The University of Illinois student section, Orange Krush, is taking the blame after Iowa invalidated 200 of their road trip tickets. Krush leaders admitted they used the Boys and Girls Club name to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

LIVE! Illinois hosts Nebraska starting second half of B1G schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The second half of the Big Ten schedule tips off tonight for the Illinois men’s basketball team, hosting Nebraska at State Farm Center for a 6 p.m. start on Big Ten Network. The Illini (15-6, 6-4 B1G) finished the first half of league play two games above .500. After dropping the first […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023

Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Illini bar brings Krush’s road trip dreams back to life

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After the Orange Krush faced a devastating financial loss, a local campus bar has stepped in to offer their support. Every year Krush budgets and arranges for students to attend one road game per year since 2002. This year’s trip was scheduled for the Iowa game on Saturday. However, Krush found out […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini basketball players team up with Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a pair of new faces to Champaign County Crime Stoppers, two people you may see on your TV regularly. Illini basketball players Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. They’re filling new shoes and working to fight crime with Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a new […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Bullington wins Athlete of the Week

ARMSTRONG (WCIA) — Kyla Bullington is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Armstrong-Potomac basketball recently went past her 1,000th career point and is one of the top scorers for the Trojans this season, who have a chance to win their 20th game tonight. The senior not only finds success in athletics as a three-sport […]
ARMSTRONG, IL
WCIA

All Out Acappella back at Unity High School

Friday, February 10th @ 7 pm the Unity Music Boosters invite you to an evening of exceptional singing, raffle prizes, and fun 🎵 💜! Join us for All Out Acappella, our annual fundraiser that raises funds for all Unit 7 music programs. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 10th. Buy your tickets early for the best seats! Follow “All Out Acappella” or “Unity Music Boosters” on Facebook or visit www.unitymusicboosters.org for more information.
TOLONO, IL
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy