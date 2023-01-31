Read full article on original website
Jim Houtz
Jim Houtz, age 84, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his home in Elkhart, Kansas. He was born August 15, 1938, in Wapalo, Iowa, the son of Maurice Charles and Lelia Belle (Cohenour) Houtz. Jim grew up in Iowa until his senior year in 1956 when the family moved to...
Update from Topeka with Rep. Francis
The Liberal Area Chamber of Commerce was in Topeka this week selling our community to the rest of the state. I can’t thank these community leaders enough for the time they spend telling our story to others across the State. It really makes a difference when legislators talk to you. We all connect with others in different ways. Sometimes you can make that connection in a way others can’t. I encourage all of you to take the time to reach out to your elected officials whenever you have the chance.
Great Bend Grapples Past LHS Teams on Senior Night
On Senior Night in the Big House Thursday, Liberal’s wrestling teams competed with the Great Bend Panthers. The Great Bend girls won the dual 42-37 and the Great Bend boys defeated the Redskins 64-15. Both LHS teams are 0-3 in the WAC. The boys had three winners. Trystian Juarez...
Wichita deputy police chief criticized for role in text message scandal takes a new job
He will be taking a small pay cut.
One Vehicle Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
On February 2nd at approximately 11:35pm hours, officers of the Liberal Police Department responded to 500 block E. 8th Street in reference to an incident. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old male, with facial injuries, and a 20-year-old female with minor injuries. It was determined that the male was driving westbound on 8th Street, when the orange 2019 Ford Mustang struck a telephone pole and a tree. Both occupants were transported to SWMC. The male was later transported to Wichita.
Kansas man killed in Oklahoma small plane crash
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash in Texas County, Oklahoma.
Lady Red Finish Strongly in Win Over Lady Dogs
The Liberal Lady Redskins out scored the Hooker Lady Dogs 21-9 in the fourth quarter in a 57-47 win Tuesday night in the Big House. Liberal overcame foul trouble and a free throw disparity to improve to 11-2 on the season. Hooker and Liberal were tied 10-10 after one quarter....
Bulldogs Too Much for Redskins
The Hooker Bulldogs came to the Big House in the Liberal and defeated the Liberal Redskins 55-43 Tuesday night. The Redskins drop their 10th straight game and Hooker defeats Liberal for a third straight time. LHS was 2-20 from three point range and shot 27 percent from the field in the loss.
