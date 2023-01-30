Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Herald
Disappointed in letter supporting racists, rather than victims of racism: Letters
Disappointed in letter supporting racists, rather than victims of racism. I am replying to the letter titled, "White nationalists' racist sign is free speech protected by 1st Amendment":. As a long time Rye neighbor of the writer of the above letter, I don't appreciate his writing in support of the...
It's not just Trump: A sobering new report chronicles the extensive GOP war on democracy
In the days after the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, there was widespread hope across Beltway media that the violence of that day would cool the Donald Trump-fueled Republican hostility towards democracy. Not only had the insurrection itself failed but so had all the other efforts Trump had made to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump and his allies had made over 200 overtures to state officials to throw out the results of the election, according to the final report of the House-appointed January 6 committee. Trump filed 62 lawsuits in an effort to have the results evacuated, only to see the effort totally fail. A strong majority of Americans are repulsed by Trump's attacks on democracy. Four out of five Americans believe Trump acted "unethically or illegally" in trying to steal the 2020 election and nearly 70% say January 6 was a crisis point for the U.S. Under the circumstances, it was reasonable to expect the GOP to back down from these unpopular anti-democratic activities.
Al Sharpton doubles down on Tawana Brawley rape accusation hoax: ‘Should I apologize?’
Rev. Al Sharpton told PBS he would not apologize for promoting false rape allegations in 1987, in one of the most controversial cases in his career.
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's lawyer blames Trump for January 6, says the ex-president 'unleashed this mob on the Capitol'
"He's the one that told them march over to the Capitol and fight like hell," Tarrio's lawyer said of Trump on Thursday.
Republicans embrace the dark nightmare of Trump rather than the defining dream of King | Opinion
Gene Nichol: Republicans who continue to cower before Donald Trump violate their duty to freedom
Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents
Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the Boys
In this partisan world where most politically-minded people are labeled a Democrat or Republican, I consider myself neither. I have my opinions — and I don’t care with which tribe they’re associated. Mostly, I’m a lefty. I believe in a woman’s right to abortion, gay rights, minority rights, and open borders.
Trump and Facebook’s Mutual Decay
This afternoon, Meta announced that it will soon reinstate Donald Trump’s account after a two-year suspension from Facebook and Instagram. The former president was deplatformed after his posts were deemed to have incited, or at the very least encouraged, the January 6 insurrection. But according to Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, the public-safety risk that triggered the punishment “has sufficiently receded.” The poster in chief can post once again.Any story that involves Facebook, Donald Trump, and the context of a failed coup attempt is, by nature, controversial. Giving Trump this megaphone back for his 2024 campaign is...
Truck driver seeking to fly vulgar anti-Biden flag sues town
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana resort town is trying to suppress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden and his supporters, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit against the barrier...
SEAN HANNITY: The left only cares about its own divisive narrative
Fox News host Sean Hannity said the left isn't interested in improving policing, only pushing a divisive narrative in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Wesley Ruiz's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Wesley Ruiz reportedly died by lethal injection at 6:41 p.m. local time on Wednesday, nearly 16 years after he killed police officer Mark Nix.
Conservatives: It's Time to Rescue Black History Month From Progressives and Return It to Its Roots | Opinion
According to a Pew Research Center study, 74 percent of Black Americans feel that being Black is very important to how they think about themselves.
Opinion: Meta's big mistake on Trump
"On Wednesday, Meta justified its decision to restore Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts by claiming that the risk to public safety 'has sufficiently receded.' It's a statement that will come to haunt Meta executives — and one that ignores the growing body of evidence linking Trump's lies on social media to real-world political violence," writes Jessica González.
Fair criticism does not equal incivility
In 1910, one year after leaving the presidency, Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt delivered a speech at the University of Paris — better known as the Sorbonne — titled “Citizenship in a Republic.” The speech is better known as the “Man in the Arena” speech, and you may be familiar with it as one portion is oft-quoted […] The post Fair criticism does not equal incivility appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Washington Examiner
My brush with the Hollywood propaganda machine
I’ve had a small glimpse of the corruption and dishonor that infects Hollywood. It started when I got a text from an A-list Hollywood producer. “I just got your book,” he wrote, referring to my recently published The Devil’s Triangle: Mark Judge vs the New American Stasi .
