Federal Civil Lawsuit Challenges Massachusetts Voc-Tech Admissions Policy
A federal discrimination lawsuit has been filed by the Lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education that challenges the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' admissions policy regulations for career vocational technical education schools. The legal advocacy groups argue that the regulations allow vocational schools to use admissions criteria...
Just One Massachusetts Constitutional Officer Won’t Take a Raise
New Massachusetts governor and former pro basketball star Maura Healey hadn't even settled her Converse All-Stars (assuming she wears them) under her desk before she received a $37,185 raise. Not bad, considering many folks in New Bedford and Fall River don't make that much in a year. Healey's salary jumped...
Massachusetts Inmates Might Swap an Organ for an Early Release
A pair of Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to play Let's Make a Deal with inmates looking to shave some time off their prison sentences. Springfield State Rep. Carlos Gonzales has filed a bill to let some prisoners donate organs and bone marrow in exchange for time off their sentence. The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Judith A. Garcia of Chelsea and Everett.
Forget Phil, Massachusetts’ Official Groundhog Makes Bold Prediction
Who knew Massachusetts had its own groundhog making predictions each Feb. 2? Well, apparently we do and she thinks Punxsutawney Phil got it all wrong. If you checked in with the most famous groundhog around Thursday morning, then you are probably preparing to buckle down for a lot more winter weather.
New Bedford Rep. Hendricks Files Bill to Expand Healthcare for Victims of Violent Crime
Massachusetts State Rep. Chris Hendricks (D-New Bedford) has recently filed legislation on Beacon Hill that will expand MassHealth coverage to include violence prevention services for victims of violent crime and expand Hospital Violence Intervention Programs (HVIP). MassHealth is the Commonwealth's state program that delivers the healthcare services provided by Medicaid...
SouthCoast Braces for Extreme Cold With Options to Stay Warm
Places throughout the SouthCoast will function as warming houses over the weekend for those in need as temperatures drop to well below freezing. The forecast is calling for temperatures across the SouthCoast to plummet Friday night into Saturday morning, helped along by strong winds, before bouncing back into the 40s by Sunday.
Rhode Island World War II Veteran Asking for Cards for 102nd Birthday
It's one thing to make it to 102 years old, but to survive World War II and live over a century to tell it is nothing less than astounding. At the age of 101, Cranston native Don Mellor is a U.S. Navy veteran who served aboard the U.S.S. Hopewell back in the 1940s. On Feb. 22, Mellor will celebrate his 102nd birthday, and if you're wondering what you could get someone at such a milestone age, it's quite simple:
