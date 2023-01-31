ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish PUD will charge around $4 more per month for most single-family homes

By Julia Dallas
 4 days ago

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners approved a rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers, they announced Monday.

On April 1, 2022, the PUD board implemented a base charge to keep bills more stable and affordable for customers.

In December 2022, the PUD board approved the 2023 budget for electricity and water. The budget for electric systems includes a 2% general rate increase that will start April 1, 2023. It will go toward higher costing material, inflation pressure, and supply chain challenges.

“We are working hard to exercise prudent cost management and minimize the impacts to our customers,” said John Haarlow, Snohomish PUD CEO/GM. “We are continuing our intense focus on providing exceptional value to our customers and owners and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable power.”

The base charge for medium-sized customers, which are most single-family homes, will increase from 10 cents per day to 34 cents. The energy usage charge will decrease from 10.47 cents per kilowatt-hour to 10.14 cents.

This means a total of around $4 more per month starting in April.

To see how bills will change for all resident customers visit snopud.com/ratestructure .

The PUD’s water system budget will go from $14.7 million to $16 million in 2023. This is mainly due to a 7.9% rate increase from the City of Everett, where the PUD sources most of its water. The water budget will also include a 2.75% rate increase that will start on March 1, 2023.

The PUD’s electric system budget for 2023 is $697.9 million, a $27 million increase from 2022. The increase is because of rising costs in operating and maintenance, according to the PUD.


