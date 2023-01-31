ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesource.com

Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee

Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
NBC Sports

Ugly stat shows Steph's hard-to-believe OT shooting numbers

The Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered Golden State a 119-114 defeat in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. It was the Warriors' fourth OT loss in five chances this season, and it came courtesy of a crippling fourth-quarter collapse. Star guard Steph Curry -- typically one to lead Golden State's offensive charge -- was nowhere to be found in the game's second half and in overtime, posting only eight points compared to his 21 first-half points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win

LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve

The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which were announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement

Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19. But out of those 14, not every player stamped a clear-cut case to warrant a...
UTAH STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn before Feb. 9 trade deadline

Stop us if you've heard this before: Kyrie Irving intends to abandon his team. The Nets star has requested a trade out of Brooklyn prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. If the Nets don't trade Irving before Feb. 9, the All-Star guard plans to leave in 2023 free agency, per Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Kings' Sabonis named to 2023 All-Star team; Fox snubbed

The Kings are sending just one NBA All-Star to Salt Lake City despite having the third-best record in the Western Conference. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was named an All-Star reserve Thursday, but De'Aaron Fox was snubbed from the roster. The other Western Conference reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kyrie didn't like Nets' approach in 10th straight loss to Celtics

To say the Boston Celtics have the Brooklyn Nets' number would be an understatement. The Celtics demolished the Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory. The C's haven't lost to their Atlantic Division rival since Nov. 24, 2021, and if you include the team's four-game sweep of Brooklyn in last year's playoffs, Boston has won the last 10 matchups.
BOSTON, MA

