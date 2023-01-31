Read full article on original website
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Reggie Miller defended Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot on Donovan Mitchell and NBA fans were furious
It is a day that ends with the letter “Y” which means once again, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks did something indefensible. Brooks, who was suspended for his cheap shot on Gary Payton II during the NBA’s postseason last year, has now managed to make himself an enemy of several franchises around the league.
Joel Embiid Calls Out NBA After 2023 All-Star Reserves Were Announced
The 76ers star wasn’t happy with his teammate being snubbed.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Warriors could trade for top defensive player?
They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors might have to consider trading Draymond Green
Draymond Green has been an integral part of the Warriors for this entire era. Now NBA trade rumors are hinting they might consider trading him. Can you imagine an NBA world without Draymond Green playing for the Golden State Warriors? It will happen eventually and that moment might be getting closer.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
thesource.com
Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Threatened With Glock According To Fiancee
Last week model Anansa Sims’ ex husband, David Patterson Jr., filed a lawsuit against her fiancé, retired NBA player Matt Barnes. The lawsuit came after a spitting incident at a football game where video captured shows. Anansa wrote:. I’m exhaling, because I hate making private matters public, but...
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
Both the Warriors and the Wolves need to win this one.
NBC Sports
Ugly stat shows Steph's hard-to-believe OT shooting numbers
The Warriors' latest loss came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered Golden State a 119-114 defeat in overtime Wednesday night at Target Center. It was the Warriors' fourth OT loss in five chances this season, and it came courtesy of a crippling fourth-quarter collapse. Star guard Steph Curry -- typically one to lead Golden State's offensive charge -- was nowhere to be found in the game's second half and in overtime, posting only eight points compared to his 21 first-half points.
NBC Sports
LeBron takes another shot at Celtics-Lakers refs after OT win
LeBron James still isn't over the injustice that was committed Saturday night at TD Garden. It's been several days since officials missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James at the end of regulation that would have given the Lakers star a chance to win Los Angeles' game against the Boston Celtics with a pair of free throws.
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter erupts after Fox not named an All-Star reserve
The Kings will be represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the first time since 2017, but it won’t be by De’Aaron Fox. Despite having an All-Star-worthy season, the Kings guard was snubbed from being named one of the seven All-Star reserves in the West, which were announced on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday.
Lakers: Anthony Davis Raves About Russell Westbrook’s Late Game Execution
The Lakers' sixth man was pivotal in the team’s victory against the New York Knicks.
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NBC Sports
5 biggest snubs from 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announcement
Some players can’t help but feel snubbed. The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced, and 14 players will join the 10 starters in Salt Lake City, Utah come Feb. 19. But out of those 14, not every player stamped a clear-cut case to warrant a...
Sixers' Doc Rivers named East Coach of the Month for January
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers receives a great deal of criticism, fairly or unfairly, from the fan base in Philadelphia, but there is no question the guy understands how to coach and how to win in this league. The future Hall of Fame coach led the Sixers to an 11-3...
NBC Sports
Report: Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn before Feb. 9 trade deadline
Stop us if you've heard this before: Kyrie Irving intends to abandon his team. The Nets star has requested a trade out of Brooklyn prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. If the Nets don't trade Irving before Feb. 9, the All-Star guard plans to leave in 2023 free agency, per Charania.
FOX Sports
Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points...
NBC Sports
Kings' Sabonis named to 2023 All-Star team; Fox snubbed
The Kings are sending just one NBA All-Star to Salt Lake City despite having the third-best record in the Western Conference. Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was named an All-Star reserve Thursday, but De'Aaron Fox was snubbed from the roster. The other Western Conference reserves are Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Shai...
JUST IN: Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game
Steph Curry is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
NBC Sports
Why Kyrie didn't like Nets' approach in 10th straight loss to Celtics
To say the Boston Celtics have the Brooklyn Nets' number would be an understatement. The Celtics demolished the Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory. The C's haven't lost to their Atlantic Division rival since Nov. 24, 2021, and if you include the team's four-game sweep of Brooklyn in last year's playoffs, Boston has won the last 10 matchups.
