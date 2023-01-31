Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Special Election
WEAR
Okaloosa County Emergency Operations experiencing 911 issues
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Emergency Operations is experiencing 911 issues Friday morning. The sheriff's office said around 7:30 a.m. that it is not receiving incoming calls that are dialing 911 within Okaloosa boundaries. You are asked to utilize the sheriff's office's nine-digit number to call for 911 services:...
WJHG-TV
Dangerous Beaches List
Rain moves through tonight into Friday morning with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Walton County's only hospital - is now celebrating 20 years in operation. The trial wrapped up against a transient man accused of killing another man more than two years ago. Prosecutors say he then buried the body in Panama City Beach.
WJHG-TV
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
Meet the 13 candidates running for Fort Walton Beach City Council election
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach has four city council seats up for grabs in 2023. More than a dozen residents are running for the election, including three incumbents. The 13 candidates: A meet-the-candidates night is scheduled for March 1, at The Venue at Beach Weekend in Fort Walton Beach. This has […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WEAR
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton Thursday morning. He touted his new $114.8 billion "Framework for Freedom Budget" as he spoke from from Imogene Theater on Caroline Street. DeSantis says the budget continues his commitment to Florida's K-12 students, parents, teachers, law enforcement,...
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
WJHG-TV
Two Bay County men arrested in string of tri-county burglaries
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Bay County residents were arrested in connection to a string of burglaries across Bay, Jackson, and Washington Counties. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say on December 11th they tried to do a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup truck on State Road 77 in Wausau. The driver sped away before wrecking the truck in a wooded area nearby.
WJHG-TV
Transient man sentenced to life in prison for Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday, the trial wrapped up at the Bay County Courthouse against a transient man accused of killing someone and then burying the body in Panama City Beach more than two years ago. After two hours of deliberations, the jury found Charles Wesley Strickland, 58,...
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest
More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Husfelt Announces Early Retirement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced his...
Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
