COLUMBIA, S.C. — Claflin 57, Benedict 52. In a low-scoring defensive battle, Claflin came away with a 57-52 win over Benedict in men's basketball action Thursday night at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena. The visiting Panthers led 34-30 at halftime but the defenses stepped up in the second...

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO