ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, NY

Memphis Police Relieve Seventh Cop From Duty in Tyre Nichols Case

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVLP8_0kWjWBmJ00
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Memphis Police Department said Monday that a seventh police officer had been relieved of duty earlier this month in relation to an ongoing investigation into the traffic-stop death of Tyre Nichols. The officer, who was not identified, was suspended alongside Officer Preston Hemphill , a white 26-year-old who was allegedly recorded yelling, “I hope they stomp his ass,” as Nichols ran from Hemphill’s colleagues as they beat him. Hemphill and “the other officer’s actions and inactions have been and continue to be the subject of this investigation since its inception,” according to a department statement. It was unclear why the seventh officer’s identity was not disclosed. Hemphill and the unidentified officer are not facing charges in Nichols’ death, unlike the five Black officers directly involved in beating him, who were arrested and indicted for murder last Thursday. It was also announced Monday that the two EMTs and ambulance driver who responded to the scene had been fired for violating protocol and failing “to conduct an adequate patient assessment” of Nichols.

Read it at The Daily Beast

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Sixth Cop Connected to Tyre Nichols Death Is Terminated by Memphis PD

The Memphis Police Department has officially terminated another police officer involved in the Tyre Nichols case. Preston Hemphill, who shouted “I hope they stomp his ass” as Nichols ran from the attacking officers, was officially fired Friday. The police department said Hemphill violated standards of personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with TASER regulations, compliance with uniform regulations, and processing recovered property. The announcement comes after the department confirmed Hemphill—one of seven confirmed officers involved in the beating—had been relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death.Read it at Memphis Police Department
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Black Atlantans Terrorized by Memphis PD Chief’s Old Unit Speak Out: ‘They’d Beat Your Ass’

When the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by Memphis police was released to the public a week ago, many—including Nichols’ family—applauded Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis’ swift action in firing the officers involved in his beating, calling it a blueprint for police accountability moving forward.Davis had recently been seen as a figure willing to speak out for police reform, even to the Senate, following the murder of George Floyd and as a president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.But to some Atlantans, the beating of Nichols by members of Davis’ newly created (and now disbanded) SCORPION...
ATLANTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Two Men Say Cop in Tyre Nichols Case Once Threatened to ‘Blow’ Their Faces Off

One of the Memphis cops arrested for the murder of Tyre Nichols had pulled a gun out and threatened to shoot two other residents in the face two years earlier, the pair recalled. Brothers Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, said they were standing outside a gas station in August 2020 when police cars surrounded them. The brothers, who had been smoking weed, got into Harris’ car in fear and tried to drive away before police caught up to them two miles down the road. Now-former Memphis cop Emmitt Martin III grabbed Harris as he got out of the car after crashing it. Harris tried to run but Martin pinned him to the pavement and pulled out his gun, according to Harris. “I’ll blow your face off,” Martin said, according to Harris. He also threatened to shoot Hervey in the face, and Harris’ mother said she was called just hours after the incident and heard the same. Harris reported the incident to an attorney days later, who told NBC News he’d spoken to Harris and told him internal affairs “probably wouldn’t do anything” about Martin.Read it at NBC News
MEMPHIS, NY
New York Post

Police account in Tyre Nichols arrest report contradicts videos of fatal beatdown

A police report documenting the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols includes a glaringly different account of the arrest compared to what video footage of the incident revealed. The report, written by an officer hours after the arrest of the 29-year-old FedEx driver, tells a story of an “irate” suspect who repeatedly fought officers and reached for a cop’s gun. But footage of the arrest shows no evidence that Nichols tried to fight the Memphis police officers or reach for a gun. Instead, videos released Friday show the aspiring photographer pleading for mercy while the group of Memphis cops punch, kick and...
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

First Responders’ Licenses Suspended Over Treatment of Tyre Nichols

Two EMTs who arrived on the scene of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis have had their licenses suspended for failing to promptly treat him, according to the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division. The agency said Robert Long and JaMichael Lamar Sandridge did not provide any basic emergency medical care to Nichols for 19 minutes, despite the fact that he was “exhibiting clear signs of distress.” The move comes just four days after the Memphis Fire Department said they had fired Long and Sandridge for failing to provide adequate medical care to Nichols. Now, Long and Sandridge have the option to bring their case to the Division board. Meanwhile, the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Nichols await their arraignment on Feb. 17.Read it at CNN
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Memphis Fires 2 EMTs and Ambulance Driver Called to Treat Tyre Nichols

Two EMTs and an ambulance driver were fired Monday after an internal investigation unveiled they didn’t provide adequate medical care to Tyre Nichols—the Black man beat to death by five cops—as he fought for his life on a Memphis street. “Their actions or inactions on the scene that night do not meet the expectations of the Memphis Fire Department,” the department said in a release. The investigation found that the fired employees—Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker—violated “numerous policies and protocols,” but did not specify what exactly they did wrong. Nichols, 29, was taken to a hospital but died three days later, prompting Memphis police to charge five of its own officers with second-degree murder. Authorities released brutal videos of cops’ attack on Nichols, which eventually led the department to confirm Monday that a sixth officer—who was captured on body camera saying he hoped his colleagues would “stomp his ass,” referencing Nichols—had been “relieved from duty” but not fired from the department all together. pic.twitter.com/p9ldt4w5Y0— Memphis Fire Department (@MEM_Fire) January 30, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, NY
New York Post

Memphis cop Desmond Mills Jr. might not have been able ‘to see’ during Tyre Nichols beating: lawyer

A lawyer for Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis cops charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has indicated his client may not have been able “to see” — because the officers accidentally pepper-sprayed themselves during the vicious beatdown. “Some of the questions that remain will require a focus on Desmond Mills’s individual actions; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see when he arrived late to the scene; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see after he was pepper-sprayed; and on whether Desmond’s actions crossed the lines that...
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

Poll Shows Confidence in Cops at All-Time Low After Tyre Nichols Beating

Americans are less confident in their police officers than ever before, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll. As of Feb 1, just 39 percent of survey respondents believed police were “adequately trained to avoid the use of excessive force,” a significant drop from the 47 percent who said the same in July 2020 after the police murder of George Floyd. The drop appeared to be fueled by white and Hispanic Americans, with less than half of white respondents expressing faith in the police’s ability to avoid excessive force and racial discrimination for the first time. Among Republicans, confidence has hit a new low of 60 percent, down from 77 percent in 2020. The renewed spotlight on police brutality comes after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Black police officers in Memphis, which has sparked outrage and protests across the country.Read it at The Washington Post
MEMPHIS, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy