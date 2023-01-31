ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home interest rates remain high, which can be a significant barrier to homeownership. But the city of Charlotte wants to help overcome that barrier. The city is launching a new pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus. There are six ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ in the city. They’re...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Gun found at South Meck High School: CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun was found on the campus of a south Charlotte high school Wednesday and an investigation is underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said. District leaders said the gun was found on campus and prompted an immediate investigation. “All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
INDIAN LAND, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three stores in Charlotte and one in Matthews are facing fines by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

One mother’s ‘rewarding’ journey toward home ownership

Building homes, communities and hope through affordable homeownership in the Charlotte Region. The third time proved too much. Twice before the apartment that Lapri Holmes shared with her teenage daughter had been vandalized, but now — after the third incident — Holmes had made up her mind: She would one day own her own home and provide a secure environment for her family.
WITN

FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity

Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Area Charlotte stores still overcharging consumers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An uptick in scanner errors at stores across the state has led to hefty fines and fed-up customers. Last month, Queen City News reported that the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division collected fines from nine Mecklenburg County businesses for overcharging customers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy