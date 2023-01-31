Read full article on original website
qcitymetro.com
University City Partners’ new CEO is getting to know the neighborhood
That’s how the newly appointed president and CEO of University City Partners described his experience thus far in his new role. Just one month after starting the position, Stanley sat down with QCity Metro to share what he’s come to know and appreciate most about the University Area.
WBTV
New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home interest rates remain high, which can be a significant barrier to homeownership. But the city of Charlotte wants to help overcome that barrier. The city is launching a new pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus. There are six ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ in the city. They’re...
Gun found at South Meck High School: CMS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun was found on the campus of a south Charlotte high school Wednesday and an investigation is underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said. District leaders said the gun was found on campus and prompted an immediate investigation. “All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without […]
cn2.com
Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Charlotte Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General stores fined for overcharging
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three stores in Charlotte and one in Matthews are facing fines by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges […]
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, NC native Cheslie Kryst
The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor.
WBTV
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
qcitymetro.com
One mother’s ‘rewarding’ journey toward home ownership
Building homes, communities and hope through affordable homeownership in the Charlotte Region. The third time proved too much. Twice before the apartment that Lapri Holmes shared with her teenage daughter had been vandalized, but now — after the third incident — Holmes had made up her mind: She would one day own her own home and provide a secure environment for her family.
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WITN
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
WBTV
Black History Month: Anthony Hamilton
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!. The Johnston YMCA in Charlotte’s NoDa community will start charging for public parking on Wednesday, Feb. 1. AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on Oct....
New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity
Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
WBTV
Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s Metropolitan Transit Commission has voted in favor of a plan to move the transportation center underground. This plan was one of three options being considered for the Charlotte Area Transit System’s uptown Charlotte bus hub. While Tuesday night’s vote was unanimous, it wasn’t...
Body found on NC Middle School property
A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
qcnews.com
Area Charlotte stores still overcharging consumers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An uptick in scanner errors at stores across the state has led to hefty fines and fed-up customers. Last month, Queen City News reported that the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division collected fines from nine Mecklenburg County businesses for overcharging customers.
WBTV
Indian Land classroom assistant accused of looking at inappropriate pictures in school
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land High School classroom assistant resigned after allegedly looking at inappropriate images on a computer, according to the Lancaster County School District. Multiple students saw them looking at the images while in a classroom, the district said. The assistant resigned and immediately left the...
qcitymetro.com
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
