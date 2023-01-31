ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

Shore News Network

Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust

LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

One Dead In Midland Park House Fire: Prosecutor

One person died in a Midland Park house fire Thursday evening, Feb. 2, authorities said. The victim's body was found by firefighters during suppression efforts around 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the home at 222 Franklin Ave, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Additional victims were rushed to...
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Synagogue

NEWARK, NJ — A Clifton man is facing federal charges, accused of attempting to firebomb a Bloomfield synagogue. Nicholas Malindretos was arrested Wednesday. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. He’s scheduled to have his initial appearance in Newark federal court on Thursday.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gunshots, and Then Calls to 911, as LaMer Residents Recount the Sudden Violence

SAYREVILLE -- The La Mer housing development is known as a quiet bedroom community. It's a place where people return to work at the end of the long day, pull the car into the garage and not reappear again until the next morning, when the same practice is done again.  But the night of Feb. 1 changed all that, as multiple gunshots rang out just as people were finishing dinner. Repeated bullets were fired into a Nissan SUV, leaving a young, 30-year-old woman -- a Sayreville councilwoman -- dead. La Mer residents along Samuel Circle expressed shock the next morning, as they stood...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: First she wanted a restraining order v. abusive boyfriend … then she changed her mind and wanted same man to care for their 6-month-old

On Jan. 23 at 10:54 p.m., Officers Michael Ore, Bismark Karikari and Janitza Aquino were dispatched to a domestic violence call outside the General Kearny Apartments on Belgrove Drive. A 45-year-old Bronx woman told police her 60-year-old Kearny boyfriend threatened to smash her head against a wall during a verbal argument.
KEARNY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mother sues NYPD for cop killing her son in Orange County

NEW YORK – Helena Dow, the mother of Edward Wilkins, the 20-year-old Wurtsboro man who NYPD cop Sean Armstead, 36, of Port Jervis, who shot and killed before tasking his own life while outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill, has filed a state supreme court lawsuit against the department.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him

NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Sayreville community in shock over shooting death of council member

Neighbors in a Sayreville community say they are shocked to find out a town council member was shot and killed outside of her home Wednesday evening. Council Member Eunice Dwumfour was killed outside of the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex where she lived, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities say that Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting inside her SUV.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program Offers $10,000 Reward

NEWARK, NJ – Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura announced, today, that the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering an up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for vandalizing a synagogue in Bloomfield, NJ on Sunday morning. The Essex County Sheriff’s office is working closely with the Bloomfield Police Department. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Police Officers responded to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. After reviewing video surveillance of the incident from the temple, it was determined that a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, at the front door of the temple at 3:19 am. The glass bottle broke but did not cause damage to the temple. The suspect fled down the driveway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Samuel A. DeMaio, Director of Public Safety, at the Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084, or to email videos to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com. Calls will be kept confidential.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ

