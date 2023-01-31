Having been stationed at Fort Bragg for 20 years and still residing locally, not only is this disturbing, but it's unfortunately not surprising.The lack of MP presence and adequate lighting in many of the larger parking lots makes for the perfect hunting ground for these predators. Add the fact that many walk around with their heads buried in their phones with no situational awareness exhasborates the situation. Welcome to one of the many negative orders of effects of dropping standards in the military. Not only has a women's life been scarred from this attack, It displays one of many failures by the leadership at Ft Bragg.To say I feel sorry for the victim, disappointed by the lack of tangible action to address the deficiencies in security and the diminished quality of soldiers is an understatement.
