Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
13 celebrities who are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl
Celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Pink, Taylor Swift, and Kevin Hart are Eagles fans.
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
As Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, their violent traditions alienate even some local fans
The Kansas City Chiefs’ unprecedented success has made them the darling of the National Football League. Their high-flying quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has attracted new fans from around the world, and local businesses benefit from the millions of dollars spent by spectators reveling in the team’s success. But, as...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Wife of 49ers Captain Says She 'Didn't Feel Safe' Among the Eagles Fans
Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers captain and linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel safe" among Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.
Video shows cool moment between Frank Clark and Andy Reid after Chiefs won AFC title
This video shows a sweet interaction between Frank Clark and Andy Reid after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals.
Three Eagles Starters Missed Practice Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs both took the practice field on Thursday for the first time in preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Both were shorthanded. While the Chiefs were without three of their top wide receivers, all of whom suffered injuries during the AFC Championship ...
Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes
Brandon Graham laughed as he recalled all the doubters who rushed him during the offseason and blurted out the same question — the main concern, really — about the state of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. “What’s Jalen going to do?” said Graham, the strip-sacking defensive end.
Wife of 49ers star: Eagles fans wished me dead
So much for the City of Brotherly Love. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, detailing her troubles with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Per TMZ, Sydney Warner didn’t enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field, and it...
Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
No matter how good you are, someone is out there ready to tear you down. A Giants player doesn’t believe... The post Giants Player Takes Shot at Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on Outsider.
NJ sand sculptor carves Philadelphia Eagles tribute in Cape May
Winter may not be prime time to play in the sand. But sculptor Brendan Schaffer thinks the Eagles' Super Bowl season is a worthy occasion.
Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts already proved he can beat Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA − The MVP potential is easy to see now that Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they'll face another elite quarterback in the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Both are MVP finalists, but that was hardly the expectation for Hurts when the Eagles and Chiefs last met,...
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS, VIDEO: 69 News viewers cheer on Eagles (and Chiefs)
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl, and their fans couldn't be more excited. Some are also cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out these fan photos and upload your own at WFMZ.com/upload.
Eagles fans will pay almost $18K to go to the Super Bowl. And that’s the cheapest price
Sometimes you’ve got to shell out the dough for the things you love. For Eagles fans, that means coughing up almost $18,000 to see the Birds in the Super Bowl this year. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
