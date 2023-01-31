Read full article on original website
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Nederland city leaders hope to turn old Bank of America building into event venue, emergency management command center
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland city leaders are looking to transform an old building in downtown. They hope to transform the old Bank of America building on Boston Avenue into both an event venue and emergency management command center. The Nederland Economic Development Corporation bought the building when Bank of...
Man caught with semi-automatic rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near Beaumont school pleads not guilty Thursday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man has pleaded not guilty after being charged with having a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Ahmed Abdalla Allam, 26, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 1, 2023, charging him with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
'A true shining light' : Longtime community activist Fernando Ramirez dies
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. Ramirez wore many hats, but most importantly, he was a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community. Those who knew him best say he was a community activist, businessman,...
Amber Alert discontinued for small boy and girl reportedly kidnapped in Silsbee, Texas
The alert sent out throughout the state Wednesday was for a 4-month-old boy and a 1-year-old girl who went missing a week ago.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18 wheeler impacts I10 East near the 864 area in Orange County
Orange County — Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has posted pictures of an accident that's impacting traffic. An 18 wheeler has overturned shortly before noon on Interstate 10 East near mile marker 864, directly in front of Rickenjacks restaurant. Please use an alternate route if possible.
'I intend to really inspire people' : Beaumont artist explores Black history through paintings
BEAUMONT, Texas — Black History Month began in 1970 as an effort to bring attention to the contributions that African Americans have given to the United States. It is meant to honor, and respect all Black people in remembrance of every period of American history and through all of America's dark histories.
Wednesday morning fire destroys home between Jasper and Kirbyville
It is still unknown what caused a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame structure between Jasper and the Erin Community on Wednesday morning. The volunteers of the Tri-Community Fire Department at Magnolia Springs were dispatched to the location on County Road 351, just west of Farm to Market Road 252, shortly before 7:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire. However, upon their arrival at the scene, the firemen from Tri-Community immediately called for assistance from the Jasper Fire Department and it took the combined efforts of both departments to finally bring the blaze under control.
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
Jasper man drives truck through house in College Station
An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop sign in College Station...
The Morning Show heads to Red Tailz Crawfish
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to check out Red Tailz Crawfish as the season for the tasty crustaceans gets into full swing. Crawfish season in Texas generally runs from January through July for wild-caught crawfish, while farm-raised ones are available over a longer period of the year.
Sheriff provides update on two recent criminal cases
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Thursday gave an update regarding two criminal cases in the past week. One was a burglary that occurred at about 1:30 Monday morning at Angelina Grocery on Highway 63 West. In that case a woman was captured on security camera video as she broke in and stole several cartons of cigarettes and also lottery tickets.
Children abducted out of Silsbee found safe in Arkansas, father arrested
SILSBEE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children abducted out of Silsbee. Four-month-old Aiden Langford and one-year-old Aaliyah Langford were found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. When the AMBER Alert was issued, the...
BC Man Indicted
Recent Jefferson County indictments say a man from Bridge City assaulted a peace officer. On September 7, 2022, Port Arthur Police were attempting to arrest David Long Tran, 30, of Bridge City for an unspecified offense. The incident occurred at the Holiday Inn, 2929 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. According to the...
