Minneapolis, MN

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
One perfect prospect the Vikings must consider in the first round

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have to look too far for one potential first-round fit in the 2023 NFL Draft. John Michael-Schmitz was one of the best centers in the nation during his super senior season with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michael-Schmitz started all 12 games at center in 2022 and was tabbed as a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree by coaches and the media.
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Vikings Rumors: Lance Trade Theory, Shelley is Crucial, & An Expanded Budget

We’ve officially transitioned into the portion of the year when Vikings rumors are going to be coming fast and furious. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the supposed interest in trading for Trey Lance, Duke Shelley as a priority FA, and Minnesota’s salary cap.
