Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest - it's worth noting he's played through questionable tags the last few games. Expect him to go, but keep a close eye on his status nonetheless over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford (illness) on Friday, Corey Kispert to bench
Washington Wizards power forward Daniel Gafford (illness) is starting in Friday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Gafford will rejoin Washington's starting lineup after 24-year old was sidelined one game with an illness. In 23.9 expected minutes, our models project Gafford to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bucks list Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is on track to suit up on Saturday after the Bucks' superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 53.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Saturday projection includes 28.0...
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (illness) ruled out for Friday's contest versus Wizards
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) will not play in Friday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Payton II will not be available on the road after Portland's guard came down with an illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more time off the bench on Friday night. Sharpe's...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Friday
Orlando Magic power forward Mo Bamba is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his sixth start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot strain. In a matchup versus a Minnesota team allowing 52.2 FanDuel points per game to his position, Bamba's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) probable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is dealing with a lower left leg contusion. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go, but keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours just in case.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) active for Friday's game versus Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Smith Jr. will suit up versus his former team despite dealing with a wrist ailment. In 21.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smith Jr. to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Smith Jr.'s projection includes...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Gordon continues to deal with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Hawks on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.1 minutes against Atlanta. Vlatko Cancar could return to the bench if Gordon is active on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (foot) questionable for Bulls on Saturday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caruso is dealing with midfoot soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.2 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Caruso's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) active for Pacers on Friday night
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) will play in Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton will face off versus his former team despite logging 35 minutes in his return on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Kings' team allowing 48.3 FanDuel points per game to point guards this season, our models project Haliburton to score 42.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday due to flight issues
The Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons game has been postponed Wednesday due to weather-related flight issues. The Pistons are still stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday night. The league has yet to announce when the game will be replayed. The Wizards are No. 12 and the Pistons are No....
numberfire.com
Indiana's Daniel Theis (knee) available for Friday's game versus Kings
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (knee) is active for Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Thies will be available for the second part of their back-to-back after he made his season debut on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Kings' team ranked fourth in FanDuel points (41.5) allowed per...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (quad) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (quad) is probable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic is on track to play on Saturday after Chicago's center was listed as probable. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Vucevic to score 40.9 FanDuel points. Vucevic's projection includes 17.9 points, 11.9...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) available on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion symptoms) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Grant will be active on Friday night after Portland's forward was listed as questionable with concussion symptoms. In a matchup versus a Washington team ranked ninth in FanDuel points (42.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Grant to score 34.0 FanDuel points.
