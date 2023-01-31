Joe Anderson 'excited' as he looks forward to Sunderland challenge

Defender to be unveiled as new Sunderland signing on deadline day.

Joe Anderson has said his goodbyes to Everton ahead of his deadline day move to Sunderland.

The defender was in Sunderland on Monday to complete his medical and put the finishing touches to the switch, with him expected to sign a long-term contract on Wearside.

Later in the day, he took to Instagram to thank Everton for the time he spent there.

“I would like to thank all the players, staff and fans at Everton for the last seven years,” the 21-year-old wrote.

“It has been an honour to represent the club from youth up to the first team. I have made some friends for life during my time there and will always have a special relationship with everyone at the club.

“[I'm] excited for the new challenges ahead and the next step in my career.”

That new challenge will be to work his way into a Sunderland starting spot, but he has every reason to feel confident about achieving that.

Anderson at Everton was in essentially the same place as Pierre Ekwah was at West Ham, in that he could no longer develop at under-21 level but was not ready to step up into the Premier League.

Ekwah was thrown straight into the action from the bench for Sunderland at Fulham last week and Anderson will be afforded similar opportunities.

He can also look at Aji Alese, who was the captain of West Ham’s under-21s, getting plenty of first team football at Sunderland too.

