A Hopkinsville man was charged after a foot pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home of 42-year-old Darrell Washington after a report of someone yelling at children in the area. When officers arrived they stated they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the home and could see Washington open the door and go back inside but he would not answer the door.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO