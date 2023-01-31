Read full article on original website
emily11
3d ago
lmao! They have been trying to take his liscense away for years, since he publicly announced corruption with death certificates and covid.
Jellybean
3d ago
Regardless of his opinion about the whole Covid stuff, we’ll he is a medical professional and I rather have someone question, right or wrong, to make sure we citizens are taken care of by our medical field in the best ways. Without medical questions and challenging we would not have the advanced medical care that we have today. You shut down one doctor then others will be afraid to speak up!
Anne-Marie Johnson
3d ago
He stood for life. That was his mistake. Nowadays in MN, you have to stand for death Death for the most vulnerable and the most innocent. It makes me sick.
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Bill would prevent retaliation against police whistleblowers
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would prohibit retaliation against peace officers who intercede or report when a fellow officer uses excessive force, awaits a vote in the full Minnesota Senate after clearing a key committee Wednesday. Retired Saint Paul Police Officer Lucia Wroblewski , on the beat for 28 years in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, told lawmakers, "Cops ...need to know that they can call out bad behavior when they see it." The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board votes next week on a rule change that would allow the board to remove an officer's license if that person saw another officer using excessive force and didn't either intercede or report it. Meanwhile in the Minnesota House, top Democrats have renewed efforts to ban no-knock search warrants and allow lawsuits against officers accused of misconduct.
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
valleynewslive.com
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
arizonasuntimes.com
Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election
The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm
Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
Arizona Secretary of State Fontes calls for investigation into Kari Lake over election signatures
PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called for an investigation into Kari Lake on Monday after she posted photos of voter signatures onto social media. Fontes in a letter sent to Attorney General Kris Mayes, said Lake violated ARS 16-168(F) when she posted images of 16 voter signatures on Twitter.
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
740thefan.com
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made. Matt Schwandt with BauHaus Brew Labs said the bill passed...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem signs first new law of the year
PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Senate battles over Social Security tax relief
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) -- It’s a battle of the bills. Politicians on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota Senate are pushing legislation to eliminate the Social Security tax, but with different methods. Minnesota is one of 11 states that currently taxes Social Security. Some...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
River Falls Journal
St. Croix County DA struggles to hire
In a small office on the second floor of the St. Croix County Government Center, Assistant District Attorney Aaron Damrau sits at his desk, surrounded by the day's work. He has dressed up the dull space with plants on his window sill. They overlook a parking lot layered with a thin layer of snow coating the black pavement. He commuted from across state lines that morning. He and his partner live in a suburb of the Twin Cities.
valleynewslive.com
Mixed reactions to abortion policies in North Dakota and Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two states separated by the Red River have two wildly different stances when it comes to abortion policies. There is mixed reactions from both sides of the argument. “Sad day, it’s a dark day for Minnesota that’s my reaction.” said Tim Miller, the executive...
