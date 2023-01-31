(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would prohibit retaliation against peace officers who intercede or report when a fellow officer uses excessive force, awaits a vote in the full Minnesota Senate after clearing a key committee Wednesday. Retired Saint Paul Police Officer Lucia Wroblewski , on the beat for 28 years in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, told lawmakers, "Cops ...need to know that they can call out bad behavior when they see it." The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board votes next week on a rule change that would allow the board to remove an officer's license if that person saw another officer using excessive force and didn't either intercede or report it. Meanwhile in the Minnesota House, top Democrats have renewed efforts to ban no-knock search warrants and allow lawsuits against officers accused of misconduct.

