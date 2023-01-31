ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Bobcats drop road contest to Southern Miss

By Colton McWilliams | Sports Editor
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2Qtj_0kWjSkKm00

Texas State dropped a tough road contest against Southern Miss on Saturday, 67-58. Above, Nigheal Ceaser rise up for a basket during the Bobcats’ win over Georgia Southern inside Strahan Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

It was another tough loss for Texas State as the Bobcats fell on the road to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in a 67-58 loss.

Despite the defeat, head coach Terrence Johnson is still proud of his team and is excited about what the Bobcats can do as the season progresses.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Johnson said. “I thought the guys played hard. We had opportunities down the stretch to win the game but came up short. Certainly disappointed but not discouraged at all. I like my team and think we have enough in the locker room to make a run down the stretch this season.”

It was another stellar night from both Nighael Cesear and Jordan Mason as the duo both scored a team high 12 points.

Senior guard Drue Drinnon also reached double digits in scoring with 10 points.

For Mason, this marks the fourth straight game the freshman guard has scored in the double digits.

This also marked the second straight game Ceaser finished the night scoring double digits following a 23 point effort against Georgia Southern.

Senior Tyrell Morgan had a career night as well as he finished the game with a career high 13 rebounds as the Bobcats outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-31.

The Bobcats trailed for the majority of the game, while only holding a lead twice on Saturday.

However, Texas State continuously fought back to keep the game close with Southern Miss only gaining a lead no larger than eight points in the second half.

The Bobcats took their only lead of the second half as Nate Martin hit the layup to put Texas State up at 55-53 with just 3:23 left in the game.

However, the Golden Eagles responded by closing out the game on a 14-3 run to seal the win at 67-58.

Texas State goes on the road Thursday night for a showdown with the rival Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi logistics firm buys competitor, now has 700 employees and 500 trucks

Jones Logistics (“JoLo”), a national specialized transportation and logistics company, announces today the acquisition of Nationwide Express (“Nationwide”). Based in Central Tennessee, Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation, and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg High School recognizes Career and Technical Education Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -February is Career and Technical Education Month, and one Pine Belt school is highlighting its importance. Hattiesburg High School held a recognition day to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of the CTE students. The goal of this program is to help students develop marketable job skills and earn national industry certifications.
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Pursuit that leads into Ellisville leaves four arrested Monday

Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40 of...
ELLISVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate

Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Hwy 49 South

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. An early morning wreck at Hwy 49 North and the Shell Station intersection occurred. Avoid area if possible to allow emergency...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel

The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

383
Followers
646
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy