NASDAQ
Invesco Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). This represents 3.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.72MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Accenture (ACN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.38MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend
Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.64MM shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). This represents 7.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 20.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in Manhattan Associates (MANH)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.89MM shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BTIG Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE)
On January 31, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for New Fortress Energy from Neutral to Buy. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is $70.83. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.61% from its latest reported closing price of $38.79.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
Invesco Cuts Stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.94MM shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.92MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
UBS Group Discloses Position in SBI / Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SBI is 0.0839%, an increase of 29.0725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 6,318K shares.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.46MM shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.62MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 2.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Updates Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)
Fintel reports that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 5.49% of the company. In the last filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported owning 5.21% of the company, indicating no change...
NASDAQ
Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Declares $0.44 Dividend
Community Trust Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
