Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

3-7-8-8, Wild: 8

(three, seven, eight, eight; Wild: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

