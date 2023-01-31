ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project. These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the...
SHOSHONE, ID
kmvt

Furry Friday: Cameron

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cameron joined us for Furry Friday. She is at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter awaiting her forever home. You can call them at (208) 736-2299.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Freezing temperatures require ‘a lot more work’ for ranchers

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idahoans across the state have been dealing with freezing temperatures the last few days, and some ranchers here in Southern Idaho are looking forward to warmer days. Paul Marchant, who runs about 400 head of cattle out of Cassia County, said ranchers have to put in...
IDAHO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park In Idaho That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Big Deal Outlet - Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Based out of Utah, Big Deal Outlet is turning its head north and has opened a third location in the Gem State. Idaho Falls, Pocatello and now Burley. “It started in Utah and we’re the sixth store they’ve opened so far,” said Big Deal Inventory...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Jerome’s Blair, Gooding’s Durham sign with College of Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two area high school seniors signed with the College of Idaho Wednesday. Jerome’s Keenan Blair will play football and compete on the track and field team for the Yotes. Gooding’s Morgan Durham is set to play softball at the College of Idaho.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner

The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Former Twin Falls girls basketball coach given ‘Trailblazer’ award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nancy Jones is synonymous with girls basketball in Twin Falls, and now she is being recognized for her contributions towards girls and women in sports. The Former Twin Falls High School girls basketball coach has been awarded Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award. According...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Filer girls advance to SCIC championship game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team continued their conference dominance with a win over Kimberly at CSI Wednesday. Hazel Fischer had 18 points for the Wildcats. Filer advances to the SCIC championship game next Wednesday. OTHER TOURNAMENT SCORES. (3) Buhl 47, (4) Gooding 41. Buhl...
FILER, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy