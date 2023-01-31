Read full article on original website
BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project. These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the...
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Idaho Dept. of Labor to host ‘Hiring Event’ in Twin Falls on Thursday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor will be holding a hiring event on Thursday. Employers will provide general information about their industry as well as current job openings and the skills necessary for different occupations. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resume and be...
Furry Friday: Cameron
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cameron joined us for Furry Friday. She is at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter awaiting her forever home. You can call them at (208) 736-2299.
Frigid temperatures force many Southern Idaho schools to close on Monday, but not all schools...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the region, many schools closed their doors due to the weather this week. But not all of them... Frigid temperatures... high winds... icy roadways... Throughout the early part of the week, weather conditions led to multiple school closures across the region. “It’s a...
Freezing temperatures require ‘a lot more work’ for ranchers
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idahoans across the state have been dealing with freezing temperatures the last few days, and some ranchers here in Southern Idaho are looking forward to warmer days. Paul Marchant, who runs about 400 head of cattle out of Cassia County, said ranchers have to put in...
The Little-Known Park In Idaho That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
Delicious New Food Choice is Coming to this Popular Twin Falls Food Hall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new food vendor is setting up shop at the 2nd South Market in Twin Falls. The food hall-style eatery will welcome a new option for visitors come early March called the Petite Creperie & Cafe which will be in the former Clover Leaf Creamery location. Find...
Behind the Business: Big Deal Outlet - Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Based out of Utah, Big Deal Outlet is turning its head north and has opened a third location in the Gem State. Idaho Falls, Pocatello and now Burley. “It started in Utah and we’re the sixth store they’ve opened so far,” said Big Deal Inventory...
Jerome’s Blair, Gooding’s Durham sign with College of Idaho
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two area high school seniors signed with the College of Idaho Wednesday. Jerome’s Keenan Blair will play football and compete on the track and field team for the Yotes. Gooding’s Morgan Durham is set to play softball at the College of Idaho.
How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner
The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
Former Twin Falls girls basketball coach given ‘Trailblazer’ award
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nancy Jones is synonymous with girls basketball in Twin Falls, and now she is being recognized for her contributions towards girls and women in sports. The Former Twin Falls High School girls basketball coach has been awarded Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award. According...
Students could have the chance to win scholarship money at CSI’s next home game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention high school students who are enrolled in the dual credit program or those enrolled with Apply Idaho, you could have the chance to win some scholarship money to attend the College of Southern Idaho. Next Thursday night at CSI’s basketball game against Utah...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Filer girls advance to SCIC championship game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team continued their conference dominance with a win over Kimberly at CSI Wednesday. Hazel Fischer had 18 points for the Wildcats. Filer advances to the SCIC championship game next Wednesday. OTHER TOURNAMENT SCORES. (3) Buhl 47, (4) Gooding 41. Buhl...
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
