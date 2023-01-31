ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta Equal Justice Committee Issues Statement

The Shasta Equal Justice Coalition (SEJC) had been recently focused on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, We commend the Memphis PD for their fast reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols by firing, arresting and charging the 5 police officers who killed Mr. Nichols. This sets a precedent in providing information and justice fast, and helps build trust between law enforcement and the community.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Construction on Redding's first micro-shelter community starts on Monday

REDDING, Calif. — Construction of Redding's first micro-shelter community breaks ground on Monday, Feb. 6, according to United Way of Northern California (UWNC). It will be overseen through a partnership between UWNC, Pathways to Housing, and the City of Redding. The City of Redding declared a shelter crisis in...
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead

REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

New fish spawning habitat project going on under Market Street bridge in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A new project, under the Market Street bridge in Redding, is providing new spawning habitats for endangered fish populations. Up to 8,000 tons of gravel is being placed into the Sacramento River, underneath the Market street bridge, to help provide a critical spawning habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police investigating report of gun brandishing incident

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is investigating a possible gun-brandishing incident that took place Thursday morning. At approximately 9:23 a.m., dispatchers at the Redding Police Department received a call from a reporting party that three people were walking in the area of Laguna Honda Street and Emerald Lane.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA

