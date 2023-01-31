Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Redding's Gateway school board a source of protests and possible legal violations
The Gateway Unified School District recently got three new School Board members: husband and wife Elias and Lindsi Haynes and Cherrill Clifford. The district serves a couple thousand kids in Shasta County, including a large number of Native American students. During their first meeting together in December, the three new...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta Equal Justice Committee Issues Statement
The Shasta Equal Justice Coalition (SEJC) had been recently focused on the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, We commend the Memphis PD for their fast reaction to the killing of Tyre Nichols by firing, arresting and charging the 5 police officers who killed Mr. Nichols. This sets a precedent in providing information and justice fast, and helps build trust between law enforcement and the community.
krcrtv.com
Construction on Redding's first micro-shelter community starts on Monday
REDDING, Calif. — Construction of Redding's first micro-shelter community breaks ground on Monday, Feb. 6, according to United Way of Northern California (UWNC). It will be overseen through a partnership between UWNC, Pathways to Housing, and the City of Redding. The City of Redding declared a shelter crisis in...
shastascout.org
Shasta County News In Brief: Concerns About RPD Violence And A Brief History of Shasta County Voting Processes￼
Police Chief Bill Schueller placed an officer on paid leave after a concerning community video surfaced. And Shasta County’s top election official, Cathy Darling Allen, responds to Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones on the history of Shasta County Voting.
krcrtv.com
Phone and internet services restored to residents in northern Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Phone and internet services have been restored to customers in Trinity County on Wednesday for the first time since early January. TDS Telecommunications said crews were able to gain access to the tower on Shasta Bally on Tuesday and completed necessary repairs. Services started working...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
krcrtv.com
Redding Police say lack of staffing and funding is why body cams took so long
REDDING, Calif — A video taken on Jan. 23 shows officers with the Redding Police Department arresting 39-year-old Kevin Donald Hursey. The video shows one officer stomping on Hursey’s face multiple times. It soon spread across social media. A week after the incident and the video was shared,...
krcrtv.com
PG&E headed to trial for manslaughter charges in connection with Zogg Fire
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County Judge has found probable cause for PG&E to face a trial for charges related to the Zogg Fire. ABC10 was the first to report the development. PG&E faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter among the 31 total criminal counts filed. Four people were...
krcrtv.com
Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead
REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
krcrtv.com
Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
krcrtv.com
Northern California man leads fly fishing expeditions to catch giant trout in Mongolia
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — What started as a fishing expedition led to a civics lesson. The first time Fly Fishing Guide Michael Caranci visited Mongolia, he was hooked. You can see the country with a democracy similar to the United States is landlocked between superpowers Russia, to the north, and China, to the south.
krcrtv.com
'Very optimistic,' Shasta Lake rises nearly 60 feet in January, passes 2022's peak
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — January was a tremendous month out at Shasta Lake. This time last year, the lake was at 933 feet of elevation; 365 days later, Shasta Lake currently sits at just over 987 feet of elevation—about a 55 foot difference from 2022 to 2023. But...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office issues a stay inside warning while searching for dangerous subject
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an order to lock doors and stay inside as they are searching for a suspect in the area of Hayfork Creek and Highway 3, according to Trinity County’s CodeRED alert system. TCSO describes the suspect as a white male...
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
New fish spawning habitat project going on under Market Street bridge in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A new project, under the Market Street bridge in Redding, is providing new spawning habitats for endangered fish populations. Up to 8,000 tons of gravel is being placed into the Sacramento River, underneath the Market street bridge, to help provide a critical spawning habitat for endangered Chinook salmon and Steelhead trout.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police investigating report of gun brandishing incident
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is investigating a possible gun-brandishing incident that took place Thursday morning. At approximately 9:23 a.m., dispatchers at the Redding Police Department received a call from a reporting party that three people were walking in the area of Laguna Honda Street and Emerald Lane.
krcrtv.com
Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
krcrtv.com
Police respond to reports of person brandishing a weapon in southwest Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. Redding Police say they responded to a report of three possible juveniles, one armed with a gun that was pointed at the reporting party. Officers searched the area of Laguna Honda Rd. and Emerald Ln. but were not immediately able to find anyone.
krcrtv.com
$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney
BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
