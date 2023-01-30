A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO