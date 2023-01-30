Read full article on original website
Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee
A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
Damar Hamlin incident inspires new mandate for Pennsylvania schools
Damar Hamlin has inspired new legislation in Pennsylvania. After Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the football field, doctors said he was saved by the quick response from medical staff.
Pennsylvania bill “Damar’s Law” would require AEDs at school sporting events
A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to ensure all school sporting events have the technology needed to potentially save lives.
WSLS
Home of the Cougars: Alleghany Highlands Public Schools unveils new mascot
COVINGTON, Va. – The community now knows the mascot that will represent the newly consolidated Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. Monday during a ceremony, a cougar was unveiled as the district’s mascot, along with new logos and school colors – light blue and navy. “I’m a big fan...
