the university of hawai'i system
$250K endowed scholarship to support first-gen Shidler students
Being someone who truly understands the daunting role of being the first in a family to attend college, Sheila Kan Chuang, a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business alumna, has established the Kan-Chuang Hope Endowed Scholarship with a gift of $250,000 to support undergraduate students pursuing a degree at the Shidler college. The scholarship will help students who may be the first generation in their family to attend college.
the university of hawai'i system
February 2023 anniversaries
The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates February 2023 faculty and staff anniversaries. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Mānoa.
the university of hawai'i system
Lifetime scientific honor for UH professor
The world’s largest scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty member to its latest class of fellows. School of Life Sciences Professor David Duffy was recognized for scientific excellence as part of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) 2022 class of fellows.
Kupuna in the Classroom program needs volunteers
Teachers are receiving a helping hand in the classroom from those who have a wealth of knowledge to share.
the university of hawai'i system
Pepeluali (February) marks Hawaiian Language Month
The University of Hawaiʻi continues to commemorate Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi or Hawaiian Language Month every February which was first established in 2013 after Gov. Neil Abercrombie signed Act 28 in an effort to uplift and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s native language. A wide array of workshops,...
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Manu o Kū
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kathrine Fast, a faculty member in the Division of Student Success. Want to get in on the action? The next UH News Image of the Week could be yours! Submit a photo, drawing, painting, digital illustration of a project you are working on, a moment from a field research outing or a beautiful and/or interesting shot of a scene on your campus. It could be a class visit during which you see an eye-catching object or scene.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa becomes world’s 1st with accredited degree for environmental science
After an exhaustive two-year application and evaluation process, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Bachelor of Science program in Global Environmental Science (GES) recently became the world’s first environmental science program to be awarded accreditation by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public charter school on UH campus ‘caught off guard’ about possibly being displaced
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A K-12 charter school on the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s campus is mobilizing the community for a fight over their future. The principal at the University Lab School said their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. Still,...
the university of hawai'i system
Camel rides, labyrinth city explored in student’s ‘surreal’ study abroad experience
Riding camels, perusing street markets and indulging in traditional meals were some of the highlights of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student Victoria Miranda’s three-month journey abroad. Miranda spent the fall 2022 semester studying in Seville, Spain through the Study Abroad Center (SAC)—one of UH Mānoa’s many opportunities for students to expand their cultural horizons. She describes the semester as a “surreal” experience that allowed her to build her independence as she adapted to a new way of life.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau
—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
Waitlist opening for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program
The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to households eligible with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
the university of hawai'i system
Nusterer receives Big West weekly honor
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa volleyball player Kurt Nusterer received the Big West’s Freshman of the Week award after his performances last week in the Rainbow Warriors’ trip to North Carolina, January 25–28. The middle blocker averaged 2.2 kills and 0.8 blocks per set and...
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
KITV.com
Davies Pacific Center building in Honolulu to be converted to residential units
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Avalon Group, a development company, purchased the Davies Pacific Center in downtown Honolulu and plans to transform the office building into a residential condominium. Many downtown workers are now working remotely which presents an opportunity for more downtown living in former office spaces.
the university of hawai'i system
Five inductees for UH Sports Circle of Honor class of 2023
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department UH Sports Circle of Honor has announced its 39th class, which includes Nani Cockett (women’s basketball), radio announcer Bobby Curran, UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Barbara “Bobbie” Perry (women’s indoor volleyball) and Katie Spieler (women’s beach volleyball).
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
the university of hawai'i system
Transom earns third female athlete of the week honor
For the third time this season, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa swimmer Laticia Transom took home Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Female Athlete of the Week honors after contributing to a pair of school relay records and six wins at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Quad Meet, January 27—28.
