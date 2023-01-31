ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

the university of hawai'i system

$250K endowed scholarship to support first-gen Shidler students

Being someone who truly understands the daunting role of being the first in a family to attend college, Sheila Kan Chuang, a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Shidler College of Business alumna, has established the Kan-Chuang Hope Endowed Scholarship with a gift of $250,000 to support undergraduate students pursuing a degree at the Shidler college. The scholarship will help students who may be the first generation in their family to attend college.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

February 2023 anniversaries

The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates February 2023 faculty and staff anniversaries. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Mānoa.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Lifetime scientific honor for UH professor

The world’s largest scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals has selected a University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty member to its latest class of fellows. School of Life Sciences Professor David Duffy was recognized for scientific excellence as part of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) 2022 class of fellows.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Pepeluali (February) marks Hawaiian Language Month

The University of Hawaiʻi continues to commemorate Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi or Hawaiian Language Month every February which was first established in 2013 after Gov. Neil Abercrombie signed Act 28 in an effort to uplift and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s native language. A wide array of workshops,...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Image of the Week: Manu o Kū

This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Kathrine Fast, a faculty member in the Division of Student Success. Want to get in on the action? The next UH News Image of the Week could be yours! Submit a photo, drawing, painting, digital illustration of a project you are working on, a moment from a field research outing or a beautiful and/or interesting shot of a scene on your campus. It could be a class visit during which you see an eye-catching object or scene.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa becomes world’s 1st with accredited degree for environmental science

After an exhaustive two-year application and evaluation process, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Bachelor of Science program in Global Environmental Science (GES) recently became the world’s first environmental science program to be awarded accreditation by the Applied and Natural Science Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Camel rides, labyrinth city explored in student’s ‘surreal’ study abroad experience

Riding camels, perusing street markets and indulging in traditional meals were some of the highlights of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student Victoria Miranda’s three-month journey abroad. Miranda spent the fall 2022 semester studying in Seville, Spain through the Study Abroad Center (SAC)—one of UH Mānoa’s many opportunities for students to expand their cultural horizons. She describes the semester as a “surreal” experience that allowed her to build her independence as she adapted to a new way of life.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hālau

—Long house, as for canoes or hula instruction; meeting house. “Traditionally referred to as a school for hula or house for canoes, halau has become synonymous with various educational facilities whose goals are similar to those of the halau hula, which is = to teach, train, and guide students through their journey.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final sail for late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final sail on the Hokulea for the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli, the Native Hawaiian doctor and activist that pioneered a distinctively Native Hawaiian approach to health care in rural Hawaiian communities. The Hokulea delivered Dr. Emmett Aluli’s remains to his home island of Molokai Wednesday....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Nusterer receives Big West weekly honor

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa volleyball player Kurt Nusterer received the Big West’s Freshman of the Week award after his performances last week in the Rainbow Warriors’ trip to North Carolina, January 25–28. The middle blocker averaged 2.2 kills and 0.8 blocks per set and...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Five inductees for UH Sports Circle of Honor class of 2023

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics Department UH Sports Circle of Honor has announced its 39th class, which includes Nani Cockett (women’s basketball), radio announcer Bobby Curran, UH Athletics Director David Matlin, Barbara “Bobbie” Perry (women’s indoor volleyball) and Katie Spieler (women’s beach volleyball).
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
WAIANAE, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Transom earns third female athlete of the week honor

For the third time this season, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa swimmer Laticia Transom took home Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Female Athlete of the Week honors after contributing to a pair of school relay records and six wins at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Quad Meet, January 27—28.
HONOLULU, HI

