BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — February in Bismarck calls for Flurry Fest. Flurry Fest is a month-long event put on by Bismarck Parks and Recreation with free and reduced rates for indoor golfing, swimming, and much more.
Reporter Taylor Aasen went to Capital Racquet & Fitness Center to talk more about some of the fun things that will be happening in February with Flurry Fest.
Capital Racquet & Fitness Center will be hosting a tennis tournament that takes place on Saturday beginning at 3 P.M. There will also be blacklight tennis on Friday the 3rd, beginning at 5:30 P.M.Fitness and fun for Flurry Fest at Bismarck’s Capital Racquet and Fitness Center
Rod Morasch, the Head Tennis Professional, and Instructor at Bismarck Parks & Recreation, said that Flurry Fest is vital to our well-being in the winter.
“Time to get out and embrace and enjoy where we live,” proclaimed Morasch, “and how different our outdoor activities can be here with cross-country skiing, and skating. I’m from Western Washington State, so we don’t get the snow like this or the ice, and when we do, it’s a mess. But here, this is a time to embrace it and enjoy it.”
If you would like to learn more about Flurry Fest and the fun events happening in February, visit the Bismarck Parks & Rec website .
