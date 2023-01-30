Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
WWE Star Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin & The Undertaker Before Return
An ex-WWE Superstar was told that they had to apologise to some major WWE stars including Steve Austin and The Undertaker before they could return to the company. Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s acrimonious exit from WWE in 1999 which saw her launch a lawsuit against WWE for sexual harassment. That suit was settled in August of that year but Mero chose to side with his wife and also left the company.
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
Vince McMahon Wanted Iconic WWE Logo To Feature Balls
An incredible story has suggested Vince McMahon’s original idea for the scratch logo from WWE’s Attitude Era was to feature his own famed grapefruits. In 1997, WWE was entering the age of Attitude as they skewed their programming and stories to a more mature audience creating some of the most fondly remembered and controversial moments in wrestling history.
Vince McMahon & WWE Face New Lawsuit Over “Horrifying Allegations”
A fourth lawsuit is now facing WWE as an investor brings action against the company as a result of the “horrifying allegations” levelled at Vince McMahon. Dennis Palkon has brought an action against the company in Delaware’s Chancery Court. The suit claims to be concerned with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape that have been brought against Vince McMahon with the court filing reading:
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Winged Eagle WWE Title Hype
Cody Rhodes got the wrestling world talking when he apparently teased bringing back the Winged Eagle belt to WWE and now he confirms he’d love to do just that. The Winged Eagle WWE Championship was only showcased for a decade in the company but 25 years after its demise it is still one of the most popular belt designs in wrestling history.
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
Ric Flair Says Major WWE Match Has To Main Event WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has commented on one major match that he thinks has to main event one night of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, two stars emerged victorious from the Rumble matches themselves with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley picking up the biggest wins of their respective careers, and earning title shots at WrestleMania 39.
Strongest Merchandise Sellers In WWE Revealed
With the Road to WrestleMania well underway, the top merchandise sellers in WWE at the moment have been revealed. Always a key time in WWE, the period from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania is when the most eyes are on the product, which in turn means people have their wallets out more – be it for tickets or merchandise.
Hulk Hogan Tells Paul Heyman He Wants “The Uce Juice” (VIDEO)
With The Bloodline seemingly in tatters, it appears they could have an unlikely contender to join the group – WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but in reality, that was just the start of the night for The Tribal Chief. Still uncertain of where Sami Zayn’s loyalties lie he made sure the rest of his family launched a vicious assault on Owens after the match, leaving him helplessly handcuffed to the ropes.
Samoa Joe Becomes AEW’s King Of Television Once Again
Samoa Joe’s claim to be the one true King of Television in AEW is legitimate once again as Joe defeated Darby Allin in a violent bout for the TNT Title on Dynamite. Samoa Joe lost the TNT Championship on the first Dynamite of 2023 to Darby Allin in Allin’s hometown of Seattle and since then, Joe has been on the hunt for revenge.
Ric Flair – “I Don’t Even Hear People Talk About AEW”
Ric Flair says he doesn’t hear much chatter about AEW anymore since WWE seems to have got “on a roll” following the Royal Rumble. The road to WrestleMania is always a highlight of the WWE calendar and this year, fans are salivating at the prospect of what could be on the card come time for WrestleMania 39.
Reason Why WWE Has Fired People Since Vince McMahon’s Return
With plenty of people getting their marching orders from WWE in recent weeks, there has been a new insight into why Vince McMahon is cleaning house. Whilst Vince McMahon’s return to WWE shocked the wrestling world, it was only the tip of the iceberg. With three members of the Board gone in a matter of days and McMahon back at the top of the tree, reports quickly started emerging about the company being up for sale.
Seth Rollins Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Like Logan Paul – “He’s Not A Wrestler”
Seth Rollins is not a fan of Logan Paul while claiming that the YouTube star is not a wrestler among other things in a lengthy statement on Instagram. During the Men’s Royal Rumble match last Saturday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins entered the match at #15 while lasting an impressive 37:18 in the match with two eliminations. Rollins made it near the end of the match until he was eliminated by Logan Paul, who entered the match at #29. Rollins was the fourth last man in the match, Paul was third last while GUNTHER was the runner-up to the winner, Cody Rhodes.
Details Why Cody Rhodes Won WWE Royal Rumble
An insight has been given as to why Cody Rhodes picked up the victory on his return at the Royal Rumble. Whilst it was known in advance that ‘The American Nightmare’ was going to be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble, it wasn’t until entrant 29 came out that people knew he would be the final man to enter the squared circle. Finally narrowing the field to just Rhodes and Gunther, who had gone from first position in the match, it was Rhodes who would win and continue on to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
Cody Rhodes Says The Elite “Were The Enemy” In NJPW Before Their Exit
Cody Rhodes has shared an interesting story about playing Shane McMahon’s theme song regularly prior to AEW launching. Things are good when you’re the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in 2023. Cody is getting ready for the biggest match of his life in two months when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 on April 1st and April 2nd. Cody earned that title shot after winning the WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday.
Matt Hardy Names Famous WWE Match That Led To Jeff Hardy Getting Very Upset
Matt Hardy has recalled the very memorable WWE match that led to Jeff Hardy getting angry when he messed up a spot that was very difficult to do. The Hardy Boyz tag team of Matt & Jeff Hardy are considered by many people to be one of the best tag teams in wrestling after spending most of their careers in WWE as well as other promotions like Impact Wrestling/TNA, ROH, AEW and others. While Jeff is currently out of action due to rehab, Matt is a regular in AEW after celebrating 30 years as a pro wrestler in 2022.
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 2/3: The Bloodline Implodes At WWE Royal Rumble, Rhodes and Ripley Win Big, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to convince The Rock to go to Texas, and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday looking for a new family to join and missed Raw. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of the...
